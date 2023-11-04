Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has surgery after injury during martial arts training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has surgery after injury during martial arts training

By Press Association
Mark Zuckerberg’s latest martial arts sparring session sent him to the operating table (Nick Wass/AP)
Mark Zuckerberg’s latest martial arts sparring session sent him to the operating table.

The Meta Platforms chief executive and mixed martial arts enthusiast posted on social media on Friday that he tore one of his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACLs) while training for a fight early next year.

A photograph he posted on Instagram shows the billionaire lying in a hospital bed with his left knee elevated, bandaged and fit with a brace.

“Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it,” Zuckerberg posted on the social media site.

“Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support.”

Zuckerberg, who in May completed his first jiu jitsu tournament, has previously posted updates on his martial arts training.

A few weeks ago, he shared a close-up photograph of his face on Instagram showing bruising on the bridge of his nose and under his eyes, which he attributed to sparring that got “a little out of hand”.

The Facebook founder and Elon Musk grabbed headlines this summer after the two technology moguls seemingly agreed to an in-person face-off in late June.

Musk and Zuckerberg fuelled interest in the potential match through online jabs at one another, with Musk at one point touting how he was training by lifting weights.

But in August, the Tesla chief executive posted on social media that he may need surgery before the fight could happen.

Shortly after, Zuckerberg posted on the Threads social media app that he was ready to move on, writing: “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”