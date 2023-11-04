German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car By Press Association November 4 2023, 9.24pm Share German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6247993/german-airport-closed-after-armed-man-breaches-security-with-his-car/ Copy Link Police vehicles and ambulances at Hamburg airport (Jonas Walzberg/dpa/AP) Hamburg airport was closed to passengers and flights were axed after a car broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa has reported. An armed man broke through a gate with his car and fired twice into the air with a weapon, federal police said. The man’s wife had called police about a possible child abduction, the force added. Police at Hamburg airport (Jonas Walzberg/dpa/AP) The gunman had two children in the car, several local German media have reported. A large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle, federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa.