Jeremy Doku believes Manchester City’s quality makes it ‘easy’ for him to shine

By Press Association
Jeremy Doku shone as Manchester City thrashed Bournemouth (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jeremy Doku claims it is easy to shine in a team as good as Manchester City.

The Belgian winger was the standout performer as the champions thrashed Bournemouth 6-1 to return to the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Doku opened the scoring and then had a hand in the next four goals as the Cherries were overwhelmed in a one-sided encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

It continued the positive impression the 21-year-old has made since his £55.4million move from Rennes, but Doku himself was modest about his output.

“I’m very proud but in this team it is so easy because there is a lot of movement,” Doku said.

“Everybody is top and when you play with top players it is easy to find the right pass, to find the right time to do something.

“Honestly, I knew when I had to go, I found the right balance and I think that was the most important.

“It was a good performance from me, from the team, so I’m very happy.”

Doku’s opener on the half-hour was the first of three City goals in a seven-minute purple patch.

Jeremy Doku takes the congratulations after a superb display
Doku, second right, had a hand in five of City’s goals (Mike Egerton/PA)

He teed up the second for Bernardo Silva and then had another shot deflected in off Manuel Akanji.

Substitute Phil Foden – on for the injured Erling Haaland – was the next to benefit from Doku’s work before he played in Silva for his second. Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet for City late on.

Luis Sinisterra scored a Bournemouth consolation, but the only cause for concern for City was the loss of Haaland at half-time with an ankle problem that will be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League encounter against Young Boys.

Erling Haaland picked up an ankle issue during the win
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola felt the scoreline was harsh on his side, but conceded his side had little answer to the brilliance of Doku.

He said: “We suffered with him in one-against-one situations because he has all options – go outside, go inside and finish, go outside and cut back.

“I think he was the one making the difference, I would say, in most of the chances.”

Bournemouth also have an injury concern after midfielder Alex Scott was forced off with a different knee injury to the one which delayed the start of his season until last month.