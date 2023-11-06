Australian PM visits China in bid to improved strained relations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Australian PM visits China in bid to improved strained relations

By Press Association
Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese, left, meets with China’s President Xi Jinping (Lukas Coch/AP)
Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese, left, meets with China’s President Xi Jinping (Lukas Coch/AP)

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the first visit by an Australian leader to China in seven years as the two countries try to mend their tattered ties.

Chinese state media reported the meeting on Monday but did not provide details.

The talks were expected to focus on trade as China has eased some but not all of the restrictive steps it took as relations deteriorated.

Mr Albanese struck an optimistic tone ahead of his meeting, calling for cooperation while emphasizing that the two countries will continue to have differences.

“What I’ve said is that we need to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest,” he said in Beijing.

“I think there are promising signs we’ve already seen, a number of the impediments to trade between our two nations removed and an uplift already, substantial uplift in the trade between our two nations.”

China Australia
Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese visits the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China (Lukas Coch/AP)

His visit comes near the 50th anniversary of the first trip by an Australian prime minister to the People’s Republic of China.

Relations nosedived in recent years as suspicions of Chinese interference in Australian politics increased.

China, in turn, was angered by Australia’s call for an inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 virus.

China levied tariffs and unofficial trade barriers that are estimated to have cost Australian exporters up to 20 billion Australian dollars (13 billion US dollars) a year for products such as coal, wine, beef, barley and lobsters.

China Economy
The Australian leader had also visited Shanghai (Wang Xiang/AP)

Those barriers have since been substantially reduced and now cost about two billion Australian dollars (1.3 billion US dollars).

Further, Australian journalist Cheng Lei was released last month after three years in detention in China under charges of espionage in a case that had come to be a focal point in the tensions.

Before coming to Beijing, Mr Albanese was a guest at the opening ceremony of an annual import expo in Shanghai on Sunday at which Chinese premier Li Qiang pledged to further relax market access.

Even as Mr Albanese has largely sounded upbeat during his visit, Australia is still actively pursuing a security partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States that China views as an attempt to counter its influence in the region.