Donald Trump arrives in court ahead of evidence to civil fraud trial

Donald Trump arrived at a Manhattan courthouse in anticipation of hours of evidence in his civil fraud trial, a spectacle of a former president and the leading Republican presidential candidate defending himself against allegations that he dramatically inflated his net worth.

The charges cut to the very heart of the brand Mr Trump spent decades carefully crafting and put him at risk of losing control of much of his business empire.

But the appearance may also mark the beginning of what will likely be a defining feature of the 2024 election if Mr Trump becomes his party’s nominee: a major candidate, on trial, using the witness stand as a campaign platform as he eyes a return to the White House while facing multiple criminal indictments.

“It’s going to be a stunning moment.

“This is dramatic enough if he was simply an ex-president facing these charges.

“But the fact that he is the overwhelming favourite to run the GOP (Republican Party), it makes this a staggering Monday,” said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley.

People protest against former president Donald Trump outside the New York Supreme Court (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)

Mr Trump arrived in court soon before 9:30 on Monday, posting social media broadsides earlier in the morning against the judge presiding over the case and the state attorney general’s office that brought the lawsuit.

The courtroom at 60 Centre Street has already become a familiar destination for Mr Trump.

He has spent hours over the last month voluntarily seated at the defence table, observing the proceedings.

Mr Trump once entered the witness box, unexpectedly and briefly, after he was accused of violating a partial gag order.

Mr Trump denied violating the rules, but Judge Arthur Engoron disagreed and fined him anyway.