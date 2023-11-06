Trading in WeWork halted as rumours about bankruptcy continue to swirl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trading in WeWork halted as rumours about bankruptcy continue to swirl

By Press Association
Rumours have been circulating that WeWork is seeking bankruptcy (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Trading in shares of WeWork was halted on Monday following rumours that the office-sharing company, once valued as high as 47 billion dollars (£38 billion), will seek bankruptcy protection.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets reported that WeWork was planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as early as this week — citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

A WeWork spokesperson said last week that the company does not comment on speculation and did not immediately return messages after trading in the company’s stock was halted Monday.

Shares of WeWork, which cost more than 400 dollars two years ago, could be had Monday for less than one dollar (81p).

The spectre of bankruptcy has hovered over WeWork for some time.

In August, the New York company sounded the alarm over its ability to remain in business but cracks had begun to emerge several years ago.

WeWork is paying the price for aggressive expansion in its early years. The company went public in October 2021 after its first attempt to do so two years earlier collapsed spectacularly.

Man blurred as he walks past a WeWork office
The office-sharing company has struggled in a commercial real estate market that has been rocked in recent years (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The debacle led to the ouster of founder and CEO Adam Neumann, whose erratic behaviour and exorbitant spending spooked early investors.

Japan’s SoftBank stepped in to keep WeWork afloat, acquiring majority control over the company.

Despite efforts to turn the company around since Mr Neumann’s departure — including significant cuts to operating costs and rising revenue — WeWork has struggled in a commercial real estate market that has been rocked by the rising costs of borrowing money, as well as a shifting dynamic for millions of office workers now checking into their offices remotely.

In September, when WeWork announced plans to renegotiate nearly all of its leases, CEO David Tolley noted that the company’s lease liabilities accounted for more than two-thirds of its operating expenses for the second quarter of this year — remaining “too high” and “dramatically out of step with current market conditions”.

Last month, WeWork skipped hefty interest payments — kicking off a 30-day grace period before an event of default, and last week, the company disclosed a forbearance agreement with bondholders that extended negotiations by one week prior to triggering a default.