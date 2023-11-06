Young Boys expect to face fearsome Man City side, with or without Erling Haaland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Young Boys expect to face fearsome Man City side, with or without Erling Haaland

By Press Association
Erling Haaland is hoping to shake off an ankle injury to face Young Boys (Mike Egerton/PA)
Erling Haaland is hoping to shake off an ankle injury to face Young Boys (Mike Egerton/PA)

Young Boys coach Raphael Wicky expects to face a fearsome Manchester City side on Tuesday, whether it includes Erling Haaland or not.

Haaland, City’s prolific Norwegian striker, is doubtful for the holders’ Champions League Group G clash against the Swiss outfit at the Etihad Stadium with an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old, who scored 52 goals in City’s treble-winning campaign last season, has already netted 13 times this season including two against Wicky’s team in Bern last month.

Raphael Wicky
Young Boys coach Raphael Wicky held a press conference at the Etihad Stadium on Monday (Martin Rickett/PA)

A failure to prove his fitness would enhance Young Boys’ chances of pulling off a shock win but Wicky is well aware there are plenty more dangermen in the City ranks.

“First of all, I never wish a player to have an injury,” said Wicky at his pre-match press conference. “I am a former player, so I hope he really is not too much injured.

“On the other hand, I cannot control who the opponents’ coach puts on the field.

“If Erling Haaland is not playing, there will be a very, very good player on the field. I’m not losing too much energy on that.

“It’s more focusing on us, having the right mindset and going with the right mindset into this game.

“We’re playing against what I think is the best team in the world at the moment and City will be playing extremely well.”

City won 3-1 in their meeting at the Wankdorf Stadium a fortnight ago to move within another victory of securing their place in the last 16.

Erling Haaland scores against Young Boys
Haaland scored twice against Young Boys in Bern (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It would be a surprise if the hosts did not book their passage into the knockout stages but Wicky, who oversaw Basel’s unexpected triumph at the Etihad in 2018 – albeit after they had comprehensively lost the first leg of that tie, is ruling nothing out.

He said: “I think the most important thing is to believe that in football everything is possible, that you can, in one game, beat the best teams.

“Lots of teams have shown that and I was able to live it five years ago. I think we have to transmit that to the team.”