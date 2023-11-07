Los Angeles Chargers demolish New York Jets 27-6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Los Angeles Chargers demolish New York Jets 27-6

By Press Association
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback DJ Reed (Seth Wenig/AP)

The Los Angeles Chargers cruised past the New York Jets 27-6 to record their fourth win of the season.

Monday night’s game also saw the Chargers’ Keenan Allen hit a significant career milestone, becoming the 54th player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards.

The first touchdown of the night came thanks to an 87-yard punt return from Los Angeles’ Derius Davis in the first quarter.

The Jets responded by fumbling the ball on their next two drives.

It was the second fumble, a strip-sack by Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa against Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, that helped set up a one-yard touchdown run by linebacker Austin Ekeler, giving the Chargers an early taste of victory in the second quarter.

The Jets finally scored through kicker Greg Zuerlein’s 47-yard field goal with just six minutes left until half-time.

Any joy for New York was short-lived with the Chargers regaining their 14-point lead thanks to kicker Cameron Dicker, who managed to convert a 55-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

The teams traded field goals throughout the second half before Ekeler ran it home for the Chargers with another touchdown in the dying minutes of the game.