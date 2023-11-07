Portuguese prime minister resigns after being caught up in corruption probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Portuguese prime minister resigns after being caught up in corruption probe

By Press Association
Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa has resigned (Virginia Mayo/AP)
Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa has resigned (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa says he has offered his resignation after his government was involved in a widespread corruption inquiry, sending a shockwave through the normally tranquil politics of the European Union member.

The 62-year-old, Portugal’s Socialist leader since 2015, asserted his innocence but said in a nationally televised address that “in these circumstances, obviously, I have presented my resignation to the president of the republic”.

The announcement came hours after police arrested his chief of staff while raiding several public buildings and other properties as part of the investigation.

The state prosecutor’s office said the Supreme Court was examining suspects’ “use of the prime minister’s name and his involvement” when carrying out allegedly illicit activities. It said the minister of infrastructure, Joao Galamba, and the head of the environmental agency were among those named as suspects.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is expected to accept Mr Costa’s resignation.

The prime minister teared up while thanking his family for their support.

“I totally trust the justice system,” he said. “I want to say eye to eye to the Portuguese that my conscience is clear of any illicit or censured act.”

He acknowledged that he was not “above the law”.

An investigative judge had issued arrest warrants for Mr Costa’s chief of staff Vitor Escaria, the mayor of the town of Sines, and three other people because they represented a flight risk and to protect evidence, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The judge is investigating alleged malfeasance, corruption of elected officials and influence peddling related to lithium mine concessions near Portugal’s northern border with Spain and plans for a green hydrogen plant and data centre in Sines on the south coast.

The police raids included the premises of the ministry of the environment, the ministry of infrastructure, Sines town council, private homes and offices.

Portugal’s lithium mines and green hydrogen projects are part of the continent’s green initiative being pushed, and heavily funded, by the European Union.

Mr Costa has been a major backer of the projects and an ally of Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

He had looked set to remain in power for several years after his Socialists scored a landslide victory in elections last year, but in December 2022, his infrastructure and housing minister was forced to quit amid an outcry over a 500,000-euro (£434,000) compensation payment made to a board member of state-owned flag carrier TAP Air Portugal.

The junior minister for infrastructure also stepped down.

Ten senior government officials have left their jobs since Mr Costa’s party won the 2022 ballot.

Mr Costa said he had no prior indication he was being scrutinised by legal authorities.

“This is a phase of my life that comes to an end,” he said.