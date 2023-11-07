Fan and police officer stabbed in clashes before Champions League match in Milan

A French football fan has been seriously injured and an Italian police officer is also in hospital after both were stabbed in clashes between supporters of Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

According to Italian media, a group of around 50 AC Milan fans – wearing masks and helmets and throwing flares – attacked PSG supporters in the lively Navigli area of the Italian city on the eve of Tuesday’s Champions League match between the teams.

A PSG fan was rushed to hospital after being stabbed twice in the leg.

Medics arrive at the scene of the stabbing in the Navigli area of Milan (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse/AP)

There were also clashes between PSG supporters and police. An officer was stabbed and the alleged culprit was arrested.

In September, a Newcastle United fan was stabbed in the same area of the city before Milan’s other home match in the Champions League, against the Premier League team.

AC Milan, who reached the semi-finals last season, are bottom of Group F and without a win or a goal in this season’s competition.