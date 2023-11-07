Ex-gang leader to go on trial in June over 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ex-gang leader to go on trial in June over 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur

By Press Association
Duane “Keffe D” Davis (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool)
Duane “Keffe D” Davis (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool)

A US judge has set a June 3 date for the murder trial of a former southern California street gang leader who has become the only person to be charged over the 1996 killing of hip-hop music star Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis made a brief court appearance in shackles on Tuesday and spoke quietly with two court-appointed lawyers who were named to his case before he pleaded not guilty last Thursday.

He remains jailed in Las Vegas.

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas
Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis arrives in Clark County District Court (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/AP)

His public defenders, Charles Cano and Robert Arroyo, said they intend to file documents seeking his release on bail ahead of trial. The lawyers declined outside court to comment about the case, saying they have not had time to examine what prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo termed “voluminous” evidence.

Davis, 60, originally from Compton, was arrested on September 29 outside a Las Vegas-area home where police served a search warrant July 17.

He has said publicly in recent years and in a 2019 memoir that he orchestrated the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur and wounded rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight.

Knight, now 58, is serving 28 years in a California prison for the death of a Compton businessman in 2015.

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas
Defence lawyer Robert Arroyo with Duane Davis (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/AP)

Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired. He has said he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Prosecutors allege the 1996 shooting followed clashes between rival East Coast and West Coast groups for dominance in the world of gangsta rap.

A grand jury was told that Shakur was involved in a brawl at a Las Vegas Strip casino with Davis’s nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, shortly before the shooting.

Anderson, then 22, was in the car with Davis but denied involvement in Shakur’s killing. Anderson died two years later in a shooting in Compton.

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas
Tupac Shakur (Frank Wiese/AP)

Davis implicated himself during multiple interviews and in his memoir which described his life leading a Crips gang in Compton.

He wrote that he was promised immunity from prosecution in 2010 when he told authorities in Los Angeles what he knew about the fatal shootings of Shakur and rival rapper Christopher Wallace – known as The Notorious BIG and Biggie Smalls – six months later in Los Angeles.

Shakur died at the age of 25. He had five number one albums in the US, was nominated for six Grammy Awards and was inducted in 2017 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He received a posthumous star this year on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A street near where Shakur lived in Oakland, California, in the 1990s was renamed last Friday in his honour.