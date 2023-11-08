Court considers overturning mother’s convictions for killing four children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court considers overturning mother’s convictions for killing four children

By Press Association
Kathleen Folbigg was freed from prison in June (Pool via AP)
Kathleen Folbigg was freed from prison in June (Pool via AP)

An Australian court will consider overturning a woman’s convictions for killing her four children, months after she was pardoned for the crimes due to new evidence that the siblings had died of natural causes, a government inquiry has reported.

Overturning Kathleen Folbigg’s convictions would end a legal battle that has reached the highest level of Australia’s court system to clear her of responsibility for her children’s deaths, which happened over a decade between 1989 and 1999.

Ms Folbigg, 56, was freed in June after spending 20 years in prison when the New South Wales state government pardoned her on three counts of murder and one of manslaughter.

The pardon was based on the interim recommendations of a state inquiry into new scientific evidence that created reasonable doubt that Ms Folbigg had smothered her children, as prosecutors had alleged at her trial.

The inquiry’s final report recommended on Wednesday that the state court of criminal appeal should consider clearing Ms Folbigg’s criminal record.

Ms Folbigg’s lawyer, Rhanee Rego, welcomed that recommendation as “another significant positive milestone in Kathleen’s 24-year journey to clear her name”.

“Today, and every day, Kathleen’s thoughts are with her children,” Ms Rego added.