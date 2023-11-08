Chinese leader urges countries to unite in tackling AI challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chinese leader urges countries to unite in tackling AI challenges

By Press Association
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged co-operation, not confrontation (AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping has said the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) are challenges that countries should deal with together.

His remarks come against the backdrop of China’s rigid control of free speech on the internet.

China has also maximised the internet’s economic benefits and social media’s propaganda contributions to the ruling Communist Party’s authoritarian agenda.

Mr Xi’s pre-recorded speech was broadcast at the opening of the World Internet Conference Summit in the eastern city of Wuzhen.

He called for common security in cyberspace instead of confrontation. He said China would work with other countries to address risks brought by the development of AI and expressed his objections to “cyberspace hegemony”.

China is ready to “promote the safe development of AI,” he said, with the implementation of the Global AI Governance Initiative, a proposal launched by the Chinese government last month calling for an open and fair environment for AI development.

Li Shulei, director of the Communist Party’s publicity department, echoed Mr Xi’s remarks at the conference, saying China would work with other countries to “improve the safety, reliability, controllability and fairness of artificial intelligence technology”.

China and the US
Mr Xi has urged more co-operation on cyberspace (AP)

The conference was first launched as an annual event in 2014 by the Chinese government to discuss internet development.

China blocks most overseas news and social media sites, but lifts them in the Wuzhen area for the duration of the conference.

As recently as June, Chinese state-backed hackers foiled Microsoft’s cloud-based security in breaching the email accounts of officials at multiple US agencies that deal with China ahead of secretary of state Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing.

The surgical, targeted espionage accessed the email of a small number of individuals at an unspecified number of US agencies and was discovered in mid-June by the state department, American officials said.

They said none of the breached systems were classified, nor was any of the stolen data.

The hacked officials included US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo, whose agency imposed export controls that have stung multiple Chinese companies.

In September 2020, the justice department charged five Chinese citizens with hacking targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and abroad, including social media and video game companies as well as universities and telecommunications providers.