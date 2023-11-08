General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars after pedestrian hurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars after pedestrian hurt

By Press Association
Cruise vehicles will now remain stationary in similar cases.(AP)
(AP)

General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars in the US to update software after a pedestrian was dragged to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.

The company said in documents posted by US safety regulators that with the updated software, Cruise vehicles will now remain stationary in similar cases.

The crash on October 2 forced Cruise to suspend driverless operations across America after California regulators found that its cars posed a danger to public safety.

The California department of motor vehicles revoked the licence for Cruise, which was transporting passengers without human drivers throughout San Francisco.

In the crash, a human-driven vehicle hit a pedestrian, sending the person into the path of a Cruise autonomous vehicle.

The Cruise initially stopped, but then pulled to the right to get out of traffic, pulling the person about 20 feet forward.

Cruise says in documents that it already has updated software in test vehicles that are being supervised by human safety drivers.

The driverless fleet will get the new software before resuming operations, the company said.

Cruise has also tested a robotaxi service in Los Angeles, as well as cities like Phoenix and Austin, Texas.

While the department of motor vehicles did not elaborate on specific reasons for its suspension of Cruise’s licence, the agency accused Cruise of misrepresenting safety information about the autonomous technology in its vehicles.

The revocation followed a series of incidents that heightened concerns about the hazards and inconveniences caused by Cruise’s robotaxis.