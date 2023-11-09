Hollywood stars react to agreement to end strike: ‘Let’s get back to work!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hollywood stars react to agreement to end strike: ‘Let’s get back to work!’

By Press Association
Octavia Spencer was among a host of famous faces praising the end of the actors strike (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Hollywood film and TV stars are praising a “tentative agreement” that has been reached with Hollywood studio bosses marking the end of a strike that has lasted many months.

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer led a host of famous faces celebrating the news, writing on Instagram: “Who else is dancing right now? Ready to work now that the strike is over!”

She added: “Congratulations and thank you to our @sagaftra negotiating committee! Proud to stand in solidarity with all Sag members over the last 118 days.”

Similarly, This Is Us star Mandy Moore said on her Instagram story: “Let’s get back to work, friends!”

She added: “Thank you @sagaftra negotiators and leadership for getting us over the finish line!!! Gratitude is the attitude!!

“And grateful to all those who walked the walked (picketers, strike captains, our fellow union brothers and sisters etc),” she added.

Appearing on the red carpet at the premiere of The Iron Claw, US actor Zac Efron said: “Incredible, I’m so happy that we’re all able to come to an agreement, let’s get back to work, I’m so stoked.

“I literally just found out a minute ago so this is great news, congrats everybody we did it, love you guys, let’s go.”

Meanwhile, US actor Alec Baldwin captioned a celebratory Instagram video: “Congratulations to each and every person, on both sides, who are responsible for this great occasion.”

Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on her Instagram story “Perseverance pays off!”, while Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp said “We did it!!!!” and Abbott Elementary creator-turned-star Quinta Brunson wrote: “Oh, we’re very back.”

Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim also tweeted: “Woo hooo!!!! Let’s hope the deal is fair and we can get back to work!”

Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher, who has been at the front of negotiations, also took to Instagram to share her delight, revealing the tentative deal is worth three times the last contract.

“New ground was broke everywhere,” she said.

While Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass shared an official statement describing her gratitude that a “fair agreement” had been reached “after a more than 100 day strike that impacted millions in Los Angeles and throughout the country”.

She added: “Those on the line have been the hardest hit during this period and there have been ripple effects throughout our entire city.

“Today’s tentative agreement is going to impact nearly every part of our economy. Now, we must lean in on local production to ensure that our entertainment industry rebounds stronger than ever and our economy is able to get back on its feet.”