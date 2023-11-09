Man Utd have ‘mountain to climb’ in Champions League bid – Bruno Fernandes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man Utd have ‘mountain to climb’ in Champions League bid – Bruno Fernandes

By Press Association
Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United have a “mountain to climb” in the Champions League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bruno Fernandes knows Manchester United have a “mountain to climb” if they are to keep their Champions League campaign alive following Wednesday’s chaotic late defeat at Copenhagen.

A night that began with talented Rasmus Hojlund’s brace against his former club ended in a crushing 4-3 loss sparked by Marcus Rashford’s contentious red card late in the first half.

United boss Erik ten Hag was unhappy with that decision and disputed the Copenhagen goals that quickly followed from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves.

Fernandes put Ten Hag’s 10 men back ahead from the penalty spot in the second half, only for Lukas Lerager and substitute Roony Bardghji to inflict United’s third defeat in four Group A games.

It leaves the Red Devils bottom and facing an early Champions League exit, with defeat at Galatasaray sealing that before hosting already-qualified leaders Bayern Munich in their final match.

“We have a mountain to climb, so we must climb,” captain Fernandes told UEFA after the defeat at Parken.

“We have two games and we have to win those two games.

“Before tonight, our aim already was to win our remaining three games. We couldn’t win today. We have to win the next two.”

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (second right) is shown a red card
Fernandes continued that theme when speaking to MUTV, saying: “You have to win them if you want to keep in the Champions League and stay in the best competition.

“We have to win against the best, so we have a really tough game away against Galatasaray and after, we play against the top of the group.

“We want to win both but now we have to focus on Luton (in the Premier League on Saturday) because it’s going to be a tough game again.

“We need three points in the league, we need to get back to the winning track after this defeat and keeping on the winning track in the Premier League.”

United’s clash with promoted Luton will be key to the mood around Old Trafford heading into the international break.

Defeat in Saturday’s Premier League match would send the club into a tailspin on the back of some poor performances and a galling loss in Denmark.

“I think for everything we did in the game, we could – and we should – have got something from the game,” disappointed skipper Fernandes said.

“It’s difficult at the moment. Obviously the mood is not the best because I think we’ve fought so hard with 10 men.

Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring
“Even from then, it was playing against a team that plays really good on the ball and apart from that, many decisions that were against us.

“Today was a tough day but I think the team effort was good, we tried.

“We could have done some things better, but it was difficult for us from the 30 minutes on, playing with one player less.”

Rashford’s red card is sure to be pored over in the aftermath but United dealt well with being a man down after half-time.

“Yeah, of course, we understood that we could get something from the game, we could win the game there,” Fernandes added.

“But obviously, as we said, it’s difficult to play so long with 10 men.

“In some moments they will get spaces because you’re running behind the ball, you’re trying to get into everywhere with every player.

“It’s difficult to cover so much space and they got their two goals to win the game.”