Macron opens Gaza aid conference with appeal to Israel to protect civilians

By Press Association
Palestinians crowd together as they wait for food distribution in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip (Hatem Ali/AP)
Palestinians crowd together as they wait for food distribution in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip (Hatem Ali/AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron opened a Gaza aid conference with an appeal for Israel to protect civilians, saying “all lives have equal worth” and fighting terrorism “can never be carried out without rules”.

“Civilians must be protected. It’s absolutely essential. It is non-negotiable,” he said on Thursday.

Mr Macron reiterated calls for a humanitarian pause in Israel’s operations against Hamas.

He said that by attacking Israel on October 7, Hamas “shouldered the responsibility for exposing Palestinians to terrible consequences” and he again defended Israel’s right to defend itself.

POLITICS Israel
(PA Graphics)

But he said: “Fighting terrorism can never be carried out without rules. Israel knows that. The trap of terrorism is for all of us the same: giving in to violence and renouncing our values.

“All lives have equal worth and there are no double standards for those of us with universal and humanist values.”

Officials from western and Arab nations, the United Nations and nongovernmental organisations are gathering in Paris for a conference on how to provide aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s war with Hamas, including proposals for a humanitarian maritime corridor and floating field hospitals.

More than 50 nations were expected to attend, including several European countries, the United States and regional powers such as Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf countries, the French presidency said.

An Israeli soldier stands in an apartment during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip
An Israeli soldier stands in an apartment during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Also attending is Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

Israeli authorities would not participate, the Elysee said.

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, the UN’s top aid official and the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross were expected to provide details about urgent needs in the Gaza Strip.

More than 1.5 million people — or about 70% of Gaza’s population — have fled their homes, and an estimated 1.2 billion US dollars (£980 million) is needed to respond to the crisis in Palestinian areas.