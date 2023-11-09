Germans commemorate Kristallnacht terror as antisemitism is on the rise again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Germans commemorate Kristallnacht terror as antisemitism is on the rise again

By Press Association
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock places flowers at The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, known as Holocaust Memorial, in Berlin to commemorate on the 85th anniversary of the November 1938 progroms in Germany and Austria (Markus Schreiber/AP)
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock places flowers at The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, known as Holocaust Memorial, in Berlin to commemorate on the 85th anniversary of the November 1938 progroms in Germany and Austria (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Germany is commemorating the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht – the Night of Broken Glass – when Nazis terrorised Jews throughout the country and Austria.

The day is being marked at schools, city halls, synagogues, churches and parliament.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s main Jewish leader, Josef Schuster, will speak at an anniversary ceremony at a Berlin synagogue attacked with firebombs last month.

The commemoration of the pogrom comes at a time when Germany is again seeing a sharp rise in antisemitism following Hamas’s brutal attack that killed 1,400 people in Israel on October 7 and triggered an ongoing war in Gaza.

“I was there during Kristallnacht. I was in Vienna back then,” Holocaust survivor Herbert Traube said at an event marking the anniversary in Paris on Wednesday.

People outside a Jewish-owned shop in an unnamed German town after the Kristallnacht, when Nazi-incited mass riots left more than 91 jews dead, damaged more than 1,000 synagogues and left some 7,500 Jewish businesses ransacked and looted
People outside a Jewish-owned shop in an unnamed German town after the Kristallnacht, when Nazi-incited mass riots left more than 91 jews dead, damaged more than 1,000 synagogues and left some 7,500 Jewish businesses ransacked and looted (AP)

“To me, it was often repeated: ‘Never again.’ It was a leitmotif in everything that was being said for decades,” Mr Traube said, adding that he is upset both by the resurgence of antisemitism and the lack of a “massive popular reaction” against it.

On November 9 1938, the Nazis killed at least 91 people and vandalised 7,500 Jewish businesses. They also burned more than 1,400 synagogues, according to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

Up to 30,000 Jewish men were arrested, many of them taken to concentration camps such as Dachau or Buchenwald. Hundreds more killed themselves or died as a result of mistreatment in the camps years before official mass deportations began.

Kristallnacht was a turning point in the escalating persecution of Jews that eventually led to the murder of six million European Jews by the Nazis and their supporters during the Holocaust.

While there is no comparison to the pogroms 85 years ago, which were state-sponsored by the Nazis, many Jews are again living in fear in Germany and across Europe, trying to hide their identity in public and avoiding neighbourhoods that were recently the scene of violent, pro-Palestinian protests.

Jews in Berlin have had the Star of David painted on their homes and Jewish students in schools and universities across the country have experienced bullying and discrimination.

The German government has been one of Israel’s staunchest supporters since the October 7 attack, and Mr Scholz and other leaders have vowed to protect Germany’s Jewish community.

Still, Anna Segal, the manager of the Berlin Jewish community Kahal Adass Jisroel, which was attacked last month in an attempted firebombing, said not enough is being done to protect them and other Jews in Germany.

She said the community’s 450 members have been living in fear since the attack and that authorities have not fully responded to calls to increase security for them.

“The nice words and the expressions of solidarity and standing by the side of the Jews — we are not very satisfied with how that has been translated into action so far,” Ms Segal said.

“I think there is a lack of a clear commitment that everything that is necessary is invested in the security of the Jews.”