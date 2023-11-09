Robert De Niro’s company found liable in gender discrimination lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert De Niro’s company found liable in gender discrimination lawsuit

By Press Association
A jury has ordered Robert De Niro’s company to pay more than 1.2 million dollars to his former personal assistant (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
A jury has ordered Robert De Niro’s company to pay more than 1.2 million dollars to his former personal assistant after finding his production company engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation.

While the jury found De Niro was not personally liable for the abuse, they ordered his production company, Canal Productions, to make two payments of 632,142 dollars to his long-time personal assistant, Graham Chase Robinson.

De Niro, who spent three days at the two week-trial, including two in the witness box, has been ensnared in duelling lawsuits with Ms Robinson since she quit in April 2019. He was not in the courtroom when the verdict was read aloud on Thursday afternoon.

Ms Robinson, 41, said De Niro, 80, and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, teamed up against her to turn a job she once loved into a nightmare.

De Niro and Ms Chen each said during evidence that Ms Robinson became the problem when her aspirations to move beyond Canal Productions, the De Niro company that employed her, led her to make escalating demands to remain in the job.

Robert De Niro arriving in court in New York last week (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

In two days in the witness box, the actor told jurors that he boosted Ms Robinson’s salary from less than 100,000 dollars annually to 300,000 dollars and elevated her title to vice president of production and finance at her request, even though her responsibilities remained largely the same.

When she quit, De Niro said, Ms Robinson stole about 85,000 dollars in airline miles from him, betrayed his trust and violated his unwritten rules to use common sense and always do the right thing.

At times, De Niro acknowledged from the witness box many of the claims Ms Robinson made to support her 12 million dollar gender discrimination and retaliation lawsuit, including that he may have told her that his personal trainer was paid more than her in part because he had a family to support.

He agreed he had asked her to scratch his back on at least two occasions, dismissing a question about it with: “Ok, twice? You got me!”

He admitted that he had berated her, though he disputed ever aiming a profanity her way, saying: “I was never abusive, ever.”

He also denied ever yelling at her, saying every little thing she was trying to catch him with was nonsense and that, at most, he had raised his voice in her presence but never with disrespect. Then, he looked at her sitting between her lawyers in the well of the courtroom and shouted: “Shame on you, Chase Robinson!”

De Niro said Ms Robinson was wrong to take 5 million airline miles from his company’s accounts, but he acknowledged that he had told her she could take 2 million miles and that there were no strict rules.

Ms Robinson said she quit her job during an “emotional and mental breakdown” that left her overwhelmed and feeling like she had “hit rock bottom”.

She said she has suffered from anxiety and depression since quitting and has not worked in four years despite applying for 638 jobs.

“I don’t have a social life,” she said. “I’m so humiliated and embarrassed and feel so judged. I feel so damaged in a way. … I lost my life. Lost my career. Lost my financial independence. I lost everything.”

De Niro’s lawyers sued Ms Robinson for breach of loyalty and fiduciary duty even before her lawsuit was filed against him in 2019. They sought 6 million dollars in damages, including a return of the 5 million airline miles.

In a closing argument on Wednesday, De Niro lawyer Richard Schoenstein said the miles that were taken were worth about 85,000 dollars. He said jurors could order Ms Robinson to return some of her salary, but, he added: “We’re not looking for you to punish her.”

In his closing, Ms Robinson’s lawyer Brent Hannafan called the two weeks of court proceedings a civil rights trial and urged jurors to return a verdict “not just for Ms Robinson, but for all civil rights litigants”.

De Niro has won two Oscars over the past five decades in films such as Raging Bull and The Deer Hunter. He is in the Martin Scorsese film Killers Of The Flower Moon that is in cinemas now.