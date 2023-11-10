Chicago Bears edge out Carolina Panthers in three-point win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chicago Bears edge out Carolina Panthers in three-point win

By Press Association
Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Carolina Panthers (Erin Hooley, AP)
Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Carolina Panthers (Erin Hooley, AP)

The Chicago Bears defeated the Carolina Panthers 16-13 thanks to a third quarter touchdown from running back D’Onta Foreman.

Although the highlight of the game came in the first quarter, when Carolina wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored an evasive 79-yard touchdown from a punt return.

The touchdown put the Panthers up 7-3 at the end of the first quarter. Two second quarter field goals from Chicago and one to Carolina inched the game to 10-9 at halftime.

Foreman’s four-yard touchdown in the third quarter gave the Bears a six-point advantage, with a Panther’s field goal in the fourth quarter the only points scored after the touchdown.

Both teams sat in the bottom five teams in the NFL before the match, with the Panthers to next play the Arizona Cardinals, who both sitting with one win and eight losses.

Chicago’s Foreman had 80 yards from 21 carries to go with his touchdown, while quarterback Tyson Bagent threw for 162 yards.