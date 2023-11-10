Macron says melting glaciers are ‘an unprecedented challenge for humanity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macron says melting glaciers are ‘an unprecedented challenge for humanity’

By Press Association
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Paris Peace Forum on Friday (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool/AP)
Melting glaciers are an “unprecedented challenge for humanity”, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

He has urged world leaders to work together on halting the devastating effects of climate change.

Such a united effort is desperately needed, even though the war in Ukraine and the latest Israel-Hamas conflict are taking away much of the international focus and hamper global unity and co-operation, Mr Macron said on Friday.

The French leader spoke at the Paris Peace Forum, an annual event involving governments, nongovernmental groups and others seeking dialogue around global problems such as climate change, children’s exposure to online violence and threats to human rights.

The world, Mr Macron said, is witnessing “the collapse of the cryosphere under the impact of climate change”, referring to parts of the Earth where water is in solid form, including glaciers.

“The most immediate and visible effect is the melting of the ice caps … it represents an unprecedented challenge for humanity,” Mr Macron said.

Melting ice surfaces worldwide have an impact on biodiversity, rising sea levels and coastlines, they contribute to scarcity of drinking water, migration, greater release of CO2 and the risk of a new pandemic, he added.

“All these threats are real,” Mr Macron said as he called for urgent co-operation.

“Conflicts are once again on the agenda, in the Middle East and elsewhere and this making our relations fragile, but we have to do our best to work closely together, in a peaceful way,” he added.

Heads of states, governments and diplomats from about 40 states are attending the summit in Paris, including China.

France Peace Forum
The Peace Forum is an annual event involving governments, NGOs and others seeking dialogue around global problems such as climate change, children’s exposure to online violence, and threats to human rights (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool/AP)

Russia has not been invited, even though the country is an Arctic neighbour.

In mountains from the Alps to the Himalayas, glaciers are disappearing at alarming rates due to warming temperatures, with many predicted to disappear entirely by the end of the century, according to studies.

While human-caused climate change means the loss of glacier mass is irreversible in the short-term, scientists say drastically reducing the burning of planet-warming coal, oil and gas could minimise the melt in the future.

It is a similarly stark picture on the Earth’s poles.

The Artic is rapidly losing sea ice as global warming causes the ice to weaken and disappear.

The frozen Antarctic has also seen dramatic ice sheet melt, disappearing glaciers and unusually high temperatures as the world heats up.