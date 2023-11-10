In Pictures: Niger designer Alia Bare takes centre stage at Joburg Fashion Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Niger designer Alia Bare takes centre stage at Joburg Fashion Week

By Press Association
Niger designer Alia Bare thanks the public at the end of her show during Johannesburg Fashion Week 2023 (Jerome Delay/AP)
Niger designer Alia Bare thanks the public at the end of her show during Johannesburg Fashion Week 2023 (Jerome Delay/AP)

Niger fashion designer Alia Bare took centre stage at Joburg Fashion Week with a collection she hopes will spread a positive image of her troubled country, suffering from instability and economic sanctions after a military coup earlier this year.

Models stand on the catwalk during Alia Bare show (Jerome Delay/AP)

Bare is one of several African designers to descend on Johannesburg, South Africa, for the event, a key feature of Africa’s fashion and entertainment calendar.

Fashionistas wait for the start of Johannesburg Fashion Week (Jerome Delay/AP)
Visitors await the start of Bare’s show (Jerome Delay/AP)

Bare, who has lived in Senegal and India, on Thursday showcased an elegant collection, which drew from her experiences living in different countries.

Bare prepares a model (Jerome Delay/AP)

She said Niger has long been associated with political strife by the rest of the world – an image she says does not fully represent the beauty of her country.

“When people talk about Niger they always talk about conflict, they talk about poverty and death, they talk about negative things,” she said.

Models get ready backstage for South African designer Gavin Rajah’s show (Jerome Delay/AP)
Bare, left, celebrates her show with friends (Jerome Delay/AP)

“I know most people associate fashion with superficiality. But I think that fashion, through culture, can help to send a good message outside, an image of the country that is positive.”

Models wear creations by Bare (Jerome Delay/AP)
A model poses backstage wearing jewellery designed for Bare’s show (Jerome Delay/AP)

Bare’s collection, DNA, is a blend of influences from around the world including symbols from Niger and graphic design by a South African graphic designer.

“It is a very important collection for me because it represents what I am in terms of my culture, my background. I’m from Niger and I’m from different ethnic groups, and I wanted to show that in this collection,” Bare said.

A model dresses up backstage for Bare’s show
A model dresses up backstage for Bare’s show (Jerome Delay/AP)
A model wears a see-through dress during South African designer Gavin Rajah’s show (Jerome Delay/AP)

Precious Moloi-Motsepe, executive chairperson of Africa Fashion International, which hosts the fashion event, said on Thursday evening that Joburg Fashion Week aims to create a platform for African creatives to flourish.

A model displays a garment donated by selected designers for the Design for Life showcase (Jerome Delay/AP)

“We believe we provide a blank canvas for our creatives and designers to express their creativity,” said Ms Moloi-Motsepe.

“We believe that African stories are better told by people from Africa.”

The primary objective of the Design for Life show was to raise awareness for breast cancer, and many of the models were breast cancer survivors (Jerome Delay/AP)

Joburg Fashion Week runs until Saturday, with more African designers expected to showcase their work.