FBI seizes devices from New York City mayor Eric Adams as part of funding probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

FBI seizes devices from New York City mayor Eric Adams as part of funding probe

By Press Association
FBI agents have seized phones and an iPad from New York City mayor Eric Adams as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
FBI agents have seized phones and an iPad from New York City mayor Eric Adams as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

FBI agents have seized phones and an iPad from New York City mayor Eric Adams as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising, his lawyer has confirmed.

The seizures happened after an event on Monday, a statement from the mayor’s lawyer Boyd Johnson said on Friday.

“On Monday night, the FBI approached the mayor after an event. The mayor immediately complied with the FBI’s request and provided them with electronic devices,” the statement said.

“The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to co-operate with the investigation.”

The seizure of the devices, first reported by The New York Times, came days after federal agents searched the Brooklyn home of Mr Adams’ top campaign fundraiser Brianna Suggs.

That search prompted the mayor to cancel a planned trip to meet White House officials in Washington and instead return to New York.

Mr Adams, a Democrat, said nothing publicly about his phones being seized when he met reporters on Wednesday and said he was not aware of any wrongdoing by members of his campaign team.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Johnson said Mr Adams is committed to co-operating with the probe.

“After learning of the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly. In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behaviour was immediately and proactively reported to investigators,” he said, offering no further details.

A spokesperson for the US attorney in Manhattan declined to comment.

“As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully co-operate with any sort of investigation — and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide,” Mr Adams, a former police captain, said in a statement.

The focus of the investigation has not been publicly disclosed by prosecutors, but a search warrant obtained by The New York Times indicated authorities are examining whether the Adams campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive donations from foreign sources, funnelled through straw donors.

Mr Adams on Wednesday said he had no personal knowledge of any improper fundraising and did not believe he had anything to personally fear from the investigation.

Neither Mr Adams nor Ms Suggs have been publicly accused of wrongdoing.

At the time, the mayor’s chief City Hall lawyer had confirmed that the administration was communicating with federal prosecutors, but declined to discuss what that entailed.