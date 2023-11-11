US actors’ strike ended after securing ‘deal-breaker’ AI agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US actors’ strike ended after securing ‘deal-breaker’ AI agreement

By Press Association
Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher describes negotiations during a news conference (Richard Vogel/AP/PA)
Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher describes negotiations during a news conference (Richard Vogel/AP/PA)

US actors’ union Sag-Aftra was engaged in a “very serious fight” with Hollywood studios over protections against the threat of artificial intelligence “up until the very end” of its 118-day walkout.

The long-running strike ended on Friday after 86% of the union’s national board voted to approve a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP).

“We hold in our hands a record-breaking contract,” Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher told a press conference in Los Angeles.

Hollywood Strike
Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher with national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland during the news conference (Richard Vogel/AP/PA)

The total package is worth more than one billion US dollars (£818 million) and includes “informed consent and fair compensation” for the creation and use of digital replicas of Sag-Aftra members – which Ms Drescher described as a “deal-breaker”.

“Up until the very end we were engaged in a very serious fight with these companies over what was going to happen in respect to the use of generative AI to create what we call synthetic fake performers,” said national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

The deal over artificial intelligence (AI) specifies compensation has to equate to the amount of work that would have been done by the actor, while companies have to get the consent of performers to use their facial features as part of the creation of any synthetic.

Mr Crabtree-Ireland, who described the deal over AI as “robust and comprehensive”, said: “That was the piece that ultimately came together on the very last day, day 118 of the strike.

“It allows the industry to go forward, it does not block AI, but it makes sure that performers are protected, their rights to consent are protected, their right to compensation and the rights to employment are protected.”

The package also includes an 11% wage increase for background actors and 7% general wage increase, both effective immediately, which “breaks the so-called industry pattern”, Mr Crabtree-Ireland said.

Hollywood Strike
The Sag-Aftra press conference on Friday (Richard Vogel/AP/PA)

He said the deal includes “new and very meaningful protections” for the self-tape audition process, for the first time a requirement to engage with intimacy co-ordinators for scenes of nudity or simulated sex and double pay for “singers who dance and dancers who sing”.

The ratification vote for members begins on Tuesday with ballots cast during a 21-day time frame, the press conference was told.

Ms Drescher and Mr Crabtree-Ireland were joined at the press conference by members of the TV and theatrical negotiating committee who were involved in achieving the deal.

The strike began on July 14 with disputes over pay and the threat of artificial intelligence at the forefront of concerns, causing major disruption to Hollywood productions.

It came at the same time as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike which was resolved in September as the union agreed to a deal with studio bosses after 146 days on the picket line.