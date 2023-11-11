Mexico City imposes severe water restrictions as drought dries up reservoirs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mexico City imposes severe water restrictions as drought dries up reservoirs

By Press Association
People are filling up on water while they can (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
People are filling up on water while they can (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Mexican officials have imposed severe, months-long cuts to Mexico City’s water supply, just a month after initial restrictions were ordered as drought dries the capital’s reservoirs.

The Mexican National Water Commission and the city’s mayor announced the moves at a news conference, but officials did not report the cuts on social media until just four hours before they took effect.

Abnormally low rainfall has reduced the Cutzamala system – a network of three reservoirs serving over 20 million residents in the Valley of Mexico – to historic seasonal lows. The system is 44% lower than it should be at this time of the year.

Officials began restricting water from Cutzamala by roughly 8% on October 17.

Friday’s cuts were much more drastic, representing a further 25% of the system’s total flow. Twelve boroughs, mostly in the west of the city, can expect lower water pressure until the restrictions lift, officials said.

They did not specify when that would be, saying only that restrictions would stand for “the next few months”. They also noted the rainy season – which at normal levels of precipitation would replenish the city’s water – will not start until around May.

Mexico has never before announced such stringent or long-running restrictions to the city’s water because of drought.

A woman searches for water
The system which provides the capital with over a quarter of its drinking water is 44% lower than it should be (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

The city’s residents have suffered worse cuts in the past, but only because of strikes or repairs, all of which ended within days.

Officials said El Nino and heatwaves caused the recent fall-off in rain, but added that drought conditions have been intensifying the past four years and gradually lowering reservoir levels.

Studies have shown climate change creates stronger El Nino patterns that bring periods of decreased rain.

The water commission’s head, German Arturo Martinez Santoyo said: “The country has been subjected to extreme weather phenomena, and the Cutzamala System is no exception.”

Mexico as a whole had 25% less rainfall than expected this year, compared to averages from the past three decades.

More than three-quarters of the country is experiencing drought, the commission reported, while 93% of the Valley of Mexico itself is in drought, the country’s chief meteorological expert said.

Officials announced three new water wells and improvements to 58 existing wells, despite experts warning that the city’s groundwater is already severely depleted.

The commission also said it would continue work on a new water treatment plant at the Madin reservoir, just north-west of Mexico City.

Rafael Carmona Paredes, the capital’s chief water official, urged people “to adopt new habits” to ensure the city does not run out of water.

“The problem we face requires that, as citizens, we take responsibility,” Mr Paredes said.