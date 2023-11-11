Myanmar military court sentences general to five years for corruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Myanmar military court sentences general to five years for corruption

By Press Association
Soe Htut was a member of the ruling council until recently (AP)

A military court in Myanmar has sentenced a general who until recently was a senior member of the country’s ruling council to five years in prison for abusing his authority and taking bribes, state-run media reported.

Lt Gen Soe Htut, who was home affairs minister as well as a member of the ruling state administration council, is the latest senior officer to be jailed for corruption since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi more than two and a half years ago.

A report in Saturday’s state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said Soe Htut abused his rank and authority by directing subordinates to issue passports to companies at their request, accepted bribes and failed to ensure that financial rules and regulations were followed for the staff welfare fund of the home affairs ministry.

The newspaper described him as a former general, which means he has already been dismissed from the army.

Soe Htut had been reportedly under investigation intermittently in the capital, Naypyitaw, since September – about the same time that other generals and senior officials in the military government were detained in alleged corruption cases.

Last month, a military tribunal sentenced two other senior generals to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of high treason, accepting bribes, illegal possession of foreign currency and violating military discipline.

Myanmar’s military leadership is known for being close-knit and secretive, and the arrests of senior generals are a rare public indication that there may be splits within its ranks.

Soe Htut had served in the important post of home affairs minister from 2020 until August this year.

He then assumed the less influential position of union government office minister until he lost that job and nominally resumed his military duties in late September. He was also removed from the State Administration Council in a reshuffle in September.

He had been a target of critics of the military government because he managed the home affairs ministry, which was closely involved in the brutal repression of the pro-democracy movement that arose to oppose the 2021 army takeover.

In July last year he reportedly supervised the execution of four political prisoners, including a democracy activist and a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, according to Myanmar Now, an independent online news site.

Suu Kyi, whose elected government was ousted by the army in 2021, has been jailed on several corruption charges that are widely seen as being fabricated for political reasons.