Russian forces target Ukrainian capital in overnight bombardment

By Press Association
A local resident poses by the ruins of a privet farm after a recent Russian rocket attack near Kherson (AP)
A local resident poses by the ruins of a privet farm after a recent Russian rocket attack near Kherson (AP)

Russian forces have targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as part of an overnight bombardment that was felt across the country, local officials said.

A ballistic missile was shot down as it approached the Ukrainian capital, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. He said that no-one was injured.

The Ukrainian air force later confirmed an Iskander-M missile ballistic missile was used in the attack, the first attempted missile strike on Kyiv in almost two months. The missile was destroyed by the country’s Patriot air defence system.

Derailed train
Train carriages carrying cargo are seen after derailing in Ryazan region of Russia (Official telegram channel of the Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor’s Office via AP)

Ukraine’s air defence systems actively repelled attacks in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Kirovohrad regions.

The country’s air force said Russian troops launched 31 Shahed-136/131 drones, of which 19 were shot down.

The strike in the Odesa region damaged the city’s port infrastructure and a small community of cottages, injuring three people including a 96-year-old woman, said regional governor Oleh Kiper.

Russia’s military spokesperson, Yuri Ihnat, also said they launched an X-31 aircraft missile, an Onyx anti-ship missile, and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile targeting Ukraine overnight, but did not give further details.

Russia’s defence ministry also said it shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Smolensk and Moscow regions.

Smolensk governor Vasiliy Anokhin said that no-one was hurt in the attack.

Russia Ukraine War
Smoke rises from ruins of a private farm and still burning granary after a recent Russian rocket attack in the village of Kiseliovka close to Kherson (AP)

Meanwhile, trains carrying cargo in Russia’s Ryazan region were derailed on Saturday morning due to “unauthorised interference”, Moscow rail operator MZHD said.

Russian law enforcement said that 15 train carriages had been derailed southeast of the capital, while MZHD reported the number as 19.

Several Russian media outlets also reported that an explosion was heard in the vicinity on Saturday morning, although this could not be independently verified.

Russian officials have previously blamed pro-Ukrainian saboteurs for several attacks on the country’s railway system since Moscow invaded the country in February 2022, although no group has claimed responsibility for the damage.

Kyiv has not commented on Saturday’s attacks.