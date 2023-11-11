Pope removes leading US conservative bishop from office

Pope Francis has removed a Texas bishop from office.

Bishop Joseph Strickland is a US conservative active on social media who has been a fierce critic of the pontiff and some of his priorities.

A one-line statement from the Vatican said Francis had “relieved” Bishop Strickland, the Bishop of Tyler, of the pastoral governance of the city and appointed the bishop of Austin as the temporary administrator.

The decision was announced on Saturday (AP)

Bishop Strickland has emerged as a critic of Francis, accusing him in a tweet earlier this year of “undermining the deposit of faith”, and has been particularly outspoken on the Pope’s recent meeting on the future of the Catholic Church.

The Vatican earlier this year sent in investigators to look into his governance of the diocese, amid reports the bishop was making doctrinally unorthodox claims.

The Vatican has not released the findings of the investigation, and Bishop Strickland had insisted he would not resign voluntarily.

He has said in media interviews he was given a mandate to serve by the late Pope Benedict XVI.