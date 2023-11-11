Manchester United need to make the most of their chances – Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United need to make the most of their chances – Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag saw his side scrape a 1-0 win against Luton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United need to start making life easier for themselves after his under-fire side secured a much-needed victory against promoted Luton before the international break.

This has been a chastening second season in the dugout for the Dutchman, with Wednesday’s 4-3 Champions League collapse in Copenhagen making it nine defeats in just 17 matches.

United could ill-afford another shock as Luton came to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, when a mixture of poor finishing and fine goalkeeping by Thomas Kaminski frustrated the hosts.

Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garncho and Marcus Rashford all had good chances, but in the end defender Victor Lindelof was the unlikely match winner in a 1-0 Premier League triumph.

“We could have made life more easy if you score goals, but we create many chances,” boss Ten Hag said.

“First half, I observed four 100 per cent chances. If you get the first then you get the second, it becomes more easy.

“But if you don’t score, then you know they can always drop a ball in the box and you are in trouble.

“So we had to fight to the end and it’s maybe not the prettiest, but I am happy we created many chances.”

Asked if the lack of cutting edge is a confidence issue, Ten Hag said: “I don’t think it is particularly a confidence thing because Rasmus Hojlund scored five goals in the Champions League.

Manchester United v Luton Town – Premier League – Old Trafford
Rasmus Hojlund has scored five Champions League goals (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He came full of confidence into this game and it will come.

“Rashford scored 30 goals last season. Obviously he’s now not scoring but there will come a day he starts scoring again.

“I think the other offensive players like Garnacho, they are capable of scoring goals, so it will come.

“But what is good, we already have 13 different goalscorers in our team, so it expresses the way we want to play football.

“Everyone is attacking, everyone is defending, and also defenders with us can score goals.”

Ten Hag will be hoping this victory did not come at too great a cost, with Hojlund and Christian Eriksen limping off and requiring further assessment once their respective issues have settled down.

Manchester United v Luton Town – Premier League – Old Trafford
Christian Eriksen limped off for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

The United boss will be hoping the Danish duo are available in a fortnight’s time when they return from the international break with a Premier League trip to Everton.

It is a match Ten Hag will serve a touchline ban for after collecting his third booking of the season in stoppage time.

“So it was about a moment so clear, a throw-in, but it was the second time,” the United manager said.

“I was on top of it. It was so clear and obvious our ball. It was my remark, so therefore I got booked.

“We have a very competent coaching staff and they will take over of course (at Everton).

“Until a certain point I can be involved but, as I say, my coaching staff is very competent.”

Manchester United v Luton Town – Premier League – Old Trafford
Rob Edwards feels his side are making steady progress (Martin Rickett/PA)

United head into November’s break on 21 points from 12 matches – a perhaps surprising return given their poor performances to date.

Ten Hag’s side will be desperate to kick on after the internationals, as will Luton after winning just one match since promotion via the play-offs.

Rob Edwards’ side conceded late on in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool and produced another promising performance at Old Trafford.

“Obviously we’re disappointed not to get anything from the game,” the Town boss said.

“I want to be on more points but in terms of where we are, we are in the fight that we thought we would be in – and everybody probably thought we were going to be in that.

“But we are progressing and improving in the way I hoped.

“I think we learned pretty quickly after the first two games and since then I think we’ve been harder to beat.”