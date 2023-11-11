Dominic Solanke double downs Newcastle as Bournemouth climb out of bottom three

Eddie Howe’s return to Bournemouth turned into a nightmare after Dominic Solanke’s double condemned Newcastle to a 2-0 defeat.

Howe, who was the Cherries manager the last time they beat Newcastle in 2017, saw his side’s seven-match unbeaten Premier League run end and their injury crisis deepen.

The Magpies were already missing 11 players through injury and suspension after Callum Wilson tweaked a hamstring in the midweek defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT A WIN 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NR9LLyhdVs — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 11, 2023

They then lost Miguel Almiron to what looked like another hamstring problem midway through the first half.

The long casualty list meant a first Premier League start for 17-year-old Lewis Miley in central midfield.

Such are Newcastle’s lack of options they ended the match with Ben Parkinson, an 18-year-old who had never previously made a first-team appearance, playing alone in attack.

It was therefore little surprise to see Bournemouth dominate the match, although they had to wait for an hour before Solanke finally made the breakthrough.

Miguel Almiron added to Newcastle’s injury crisis (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Just 40 seconds had elapsed when Ryan Christie, who signed a new Cherries contract this week, tested Nick Pope with a drive from the edge of the area.

It set the tone for the evening and moments later Antoine Semenyo burst through and forced as fine save from the Toon keeper, down low to his left.

Bournemouth welcomed back Brazilian keeper Neto after a spell out injured and he had to be on his toes to tip over Sean Longstaff’s 20-yard shot from Newcastle’s only real attack.

Solanke should have given the hosts the lead after he raced on to Semenyo’s ball over the top, but he delayed his shot and Jamaal Lascelles slid in to make a last-ditch block.

Solanke secured successive home wins for the Cherries (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Then Justin Kluivert, whose father Patrick played for Newcastle, let fly from 20 yards forcing Pope into another sharp save.

With the visitors under the cosh, Pope saved again from Christie and Semenyo poked across goal and wide as they somehow made it to half-time goalless.

Bournemouth almost fell behind after the break when Neto made a mess of Kieran Trippier’s free-kick, but Solanke was on hand to clear the danger.

Solanke then went back to the day job at the other end of the pitch and promptly broke the deadlock.

Back-to-back home wins for @afcbournemouth, lifting them out of the bottom three 💪 pic.twitter.com/21fc5Ui06X — Premier League (@premierleague) November 11, 2023

When Joe Willock challenged Semenyo, the ball rolled off him into the path of the former Liverpool striker, who raced into the area and lashed his shot inside Pope’s near post.

Pope saved a fierce drive from Marcus Tavernier shot but Bournemouth doubled the lead from the following corner, Solanke flicking the rebound home with his heel after Luis Sinisterra’s header hit a post.

It secured only a second win of the season for Bournemouth and lifted them out of the bottom three, while Newcastle head into the international break licking their wounds.