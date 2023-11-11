Kieran Trippier confronted by angry Newcastle fans after defeat at Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kieran Trippier confronted by angry Newcastle fans after defeat at Bournemouth

By Press Association
Kieran Trippier was confronted by angry Newcastle fans at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kieran Trippier was confronted by angry Newcastle fans at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Kieran Trippier confronted angry Newcastle fans following their 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

The injury-hit Magpies were downed by Dominic Solanke’s second-half double on the south coast.

As the players went to applaud the travelling fans after the final whistle, England full-back Trippier was filmed on social media responding to a supporter by saying: “Are the lads not giving everything? How many injuries have we got?”

Afterwards, Trippier played down the incident. He told Sky Sports: “The fans are emotional, they have travelled a long way.

“I had a chat with one of them, saying we are giving everything and there’s no need to panic.

“We got beat and we apologise for that result, but the lads are giving everything.”

Manager Eddie Howe admitted he understood the fans’ frustrations. “Kieran is fine. Emotions run high,” he said.

Trippier was consoled by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after the incident
Trippier was consoled by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after the incident (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We all feel a bit emotional after that from our perspective. We value all our away support, we value them greatly. We thank them for their support.”

It was a nightmare return to Bournemouth for Howe, who saw his side’s seven-match unbeaten Premier League run end and their injury crisis deepen.

The Magpies were already missing 11 players through injury and suspension after Callum Wilson injured a hamstring in the midweek defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Howe revealed Wilson will withdraw from the England squad and faces a spell on the sidelines.

Miguel Almiron was forced off through injury at Bournemouth
Miguel Almiron was forced off through injury at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

They then lost Miguel Almiron to another hamstring problem midway through the first half.

The long casualty list meant a first Premier League start for 17-year-old Lewis Miley in central midfield.

Such are Newcastle’s lack of options they ended the match with Ben Parkinson, an 18-year-old who had never previously made a first-team appearance, playing alone in attack.

“It was a game where we couldn’t be where we needed to be for it and it was a tough watch. We were unrecognisable today,” added Howe, who was the Cherries manager the last time they beat Newcastle in 2017.

“It was a real off day. There are reasons, but I don’t want to sit here and make excuses. I want to support the players.”

The only surprise was that it took dominant Bournemouth an hour before they made the breakthrough.

Joe Willock challenged Antoine Semenyo, the ball rolled off him into the path of Solanke who raced into the area and lashed his shot inside Nick Pope’s near post.

Bournemouth doubled the lead from a corner, Solanke flicking the rebound home with his heel after Luis Sinisterra’s header hit a post.

Dominic Solanke scored both goals in the Bournemouth victory
Dominic Solanke scored both goals in the Bournemouth victory (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It secured only a second win of the season for Bournemouth and lifted them out of the bottom three.

Boss Andoni Iraola said: “I think we really deserved this win. We played well and had good chances. Luckily we finished the job in the second half.

“Dom has been very good for us. On the ball and off the ball, he helps his team-mates. He missed chances in the first half, but cleared his mind and continued playing the same way.”