Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine

By Press Association
A Ukrainian servicewomen cries as she lays flowers to commemorate those killed in the war, in Kherson (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
A Ukrainian servicewomen cries as she lays flowers to commemorate those killed in the war, in Kherson (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Russian forces have increased attacks in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to gain ground near two key frontline cities, Ukrainian military officials have said.

Moscow’s troops have begun a push to regain territory near Bakhmut, the eastern mining city that was the site of the war’s bloodiest battle before falling into Russian hands in May, the head of Ukraine’s ground forces wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian troops had recaptured the heights over Bakhmut and made some advances to the city’s west, north and south since Kyiv launched its summer counter-offensive.

“Toward Bakhmut, the Russians have become more active and are trying to recapture previously lost positions. Enemy attacks are being repelled,” Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

Ukraine’s long-awaited counter-offensive has so far resulted in only incremental gains and heavy losses, with Ukrainian troops struggling to punch through Russian lines in the south.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s forces have attempted to press forward in the north-east, likely with a view to distract Kyiv and minimise the number of troops it is able to send to key southern and eastern battles.

The Ukrainian ground forces’ spokesman similarly reported that Russian troops had “switched from defence to active defence” near Bakhmut, “putting pressure” on Ukrainian troops south of the city.

Woman in Ukrainian flag colours
The people of Kherson have marked one year since Ukraine retook the city from occupying Russian forces, though it remains under near-daily attack (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Vladimir Fityo made the remarks on Ukrainian TV, adding that Russian troops were searching for weak points in Ukrainian defences and ramping up artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions.

Ukraine’s general staff said Russian troops are also continuing their weeks-long push to encircle Avdiivka, an Ukrainian stronghold south of Bakhmut and a key target since the beginning of the war.

It is considered the gateway to parts of the eastern Donetsk region under Kyiv’s control. The general staff said the air force is playing a key part in the latest Russian assault.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who leads Ukrainian troops fighting in and near Avdiivka, said on Sunday that the attacking Russian forces are ramping up air strikes, particularly those using guided bombs.

He wrote on Telegram that Russian troops over the previous day had launched 30 air strikes and 712 artillery barrages at the city and surrounding areas, and clashed almost 50 times with Ukrainian units.

In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a 64-year-old man was killed and his wife was badly injured when Russian shells slammed into their property, Ukrainian officials said.

Russian forces shelled Kherson and the surrounding region 62 times over the previous 24 hours, a spokesman added, wounding four civilians and damaging one of the city’s libraries.

The city has come under near-daily attacks since Ukraine recaptured it a year ago.