Germany’s support for Ukraine ‘will be massively expanded’

By Press Association
Soldiers of Ukraine’s National Guard 1st brigade (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Soldiers of Ukraine’s National Guard 1st brigade (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Germany’s aid for Ukraine will be “massively expanded” next year, the foreign minister has said as Kyiv heads into its second winter since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Germany has become one of Ukraine’s top military suppliers since the war started in February 2022, sending hardware including tanks, armoured personnel carriers, air defence systems and Patriot missile systems.

Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said as she arrived at a meeting with European Union counterparts that as Europe grapples with the war between Israel and Hamas, it is still important to “face the geopolitical challenge here”.

Annalena Baerbock
Annalena Baerbock (Ammar Awad/AP)

She said that will include helping Ukraine through the coming winter months and “our support will be massively expanded for next year”.

Over the weekend, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition wants to increase Germany’s military aid for 2024 from the 4 billion euros (£3.5 billion) initially planned to 8 billion euros (£7 billion).

It said parliament’s budget committee will need to sign off on the plan later this week.

Officials have not confirmed that, but defence minister Boris Pistorius rejected the suggestion that it is due to fears the US could reduce its support.

Mr Pistorius said that, based on this year’s experiences, the idea is to avoid having to seek more funding if the money available is used up quickly.

“Right now, as Ukraine has to continue its fight and at the same time part of public attention worldwide is directed more toward Israel, this is a strong signal to Ukraine that we won’t leave it in the lurch,” he said.