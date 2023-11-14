Liberia’s leader faces tight run-off vote for second term against challenger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liberia’s leader faces tight run-off vote for second term against challenger

By Press Association
Liberian President George Weah is facing a tight run-off election as he seeks to defeat repeat challenger Joseph Boakai and win a second term in the West African nation (Christophe Ena/AP)
Liberian President George Weah faced a tight run-off election on Tuesday as he seeks to defeat a repeat challenger and win a second term in the West African nation.

The former international footballer easily defeated Joseph Boakai in the 2017 run-off, but results from the first round of balloting last month showed the two neck and neck with Mr Weah with 43.83% of the vote and Mr Boakai with 43.44%.

“We are going to an election where nobody has a competitive edge with a wide margin,” said Ibrahim Nyei, executive director at the Ducor Institute for Social and Economic Research.

Liberia Elections
Liberian President George Weah casts his vote in Monrovia in the second round of elections (Rami Malek/AP)

In the weeks since the October 10 first round, the candidates have actively sought the endorsements of the other opposition parties.

Mr Boakai won the backing of the third, fourth and fifth-place finishers. While that amounts to only 5.6% of the vote, it could nevertheless tilt the run-off in his favour.

Mr Weah has received the support of two other opposition parties.

Liberia’s 2.47 million registered voters could have a lengthy wait for results. It took electoral officials two weeks to announce the results of the first round.

Liberia Elections
People queue to vote in the second round of presidential elections in Monrovia, Liberia (Rami Malek/AP)

Mr Weah said after casting his ballot: “I think, with everything that I have done already, the Liberian people will elect me.”

Observers said turnout by midday appeared lower than in the first round, when legislative candidates helped provide voters with transport to polling stations.

“Liberians can wait for last minute, and I am sure it will pick up,” Mr Boakai said. “I am in the race to win.”

Mr Weah won the 2017 election after his promise to fight poverty and generate infrastructure development. It was the first democratic transfer of power in the West African nation since the end of the country’s back-to-back civil wars between 1989 and 2003 that killed some 250,000 people.

Liberia Elections
Opposition candidate Joseph Boakai is confident of winning Liberia’s presidential election (Rami Malek/AP)

But the 57-year-old president has been accused of not living up to key campaign promises that he would fight corruption and ensure justice for victims of conflict.

Mr Boakai, 78, has campaigned on a promise to rescue Liberia from what he called Mr Weah’s failed leadership. He previously served as Liberia’s vice president under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first democratically elected female leader.

“These run-off elections represent the final push to remove terror, lawlessness, corruption, indifference, neglect and incompetence that have plagued our country for six years,” he told Liberians in his final speech before the vote.