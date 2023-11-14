Dutch government shelves plans to reduce flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dutch government shelves plans to reduce flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport

By Press Association
Travellers wait to check in and board flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport (Peter Dejong/AP)
The Dutch government said it has abandoned, for now, plans to rein in flights at Amsterdam’s busy Schiphol Airport following protests from countries including the US and warnings that the move could breach European law and aviation agreements.

The government last year announced plans to reduce the number of flights from 500,000 per year to 460,000 at Schiphol, one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs.

In a letter to legislators, minister for infrastructure and water Mark Harbers said the plan was being shelved “until further notice” and at least pending a decision by the country’s Supreme Court.

The court is considering the government’s appeal against a lower court’s decision in May that blocked plans to reduce the number of flights.

The Supreme Court ruling is expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Schiphol said in a statement it was “disappointed by the recent developments, as local residents are getting the short end of the stick”.

The planned cuts were intended to reduce noise pollution for residents near the airport on Amsterdam’s southern outskirts.

Schiphol said the decision would lead to “more uncertainty, including for the aviation sector itself. It is time that hindrance for local residents is noticeably reduced”.

In his letter to legislators, Mr Harbers wrote that US authorities had called the reduction in flights “unjust, discriminatory and anti-competitive for airlines”.

Dutch airline KLM called the decision to shelve the plan “an important step to prevent retaliation and to continue flying to the US”.

KLM said in a statement it has agreed to a number of announced measures, including a “cleaner, quieter and more economical plan, to accelerate the reduction of noise pollution”, adding it shares the government’s environmental concerns and is “fully committed to reducing its environmental footprint”.

Environmental groups in the Netherlands, including Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth, called the decision “shocking”.

“There is so much at stake here. As a result, local residents are left in the lurch and the climate is further heated,” the groups wrote.

“This is a major setback, but the number of flights will have to be reduced to make the Netherlands liveable and to tackle the climate crisis,” they added.