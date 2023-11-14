Paris mayor to ask voters to decide on ‘significant’ parking fee hike for SUVs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Paris mayor to ask voters to decide on ‘significant’ parking fee hike for SUVs

By Press Association
Cars drive on the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)
Cars drive on the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Does Paris have too many SUVs? The French capital’s mayor is putting that question to voters in the run-up to next year’s Olympic Games.

It is the latest salvo in Anne Hidalgo’s long-running campaign to make the city more friendly to pedestrians and the planet, and less friendly to cars.

Voters will be asked on February 4 whether to impose a “very significant” hike in parking fees for SUVs visiting the city, Ms Hidalgo said in a video posted online.

“Many of you complain that there are still too many big polluting SUVs taking up more space on our streets and on our pavements,” she said.

She hopes the vote will send a message to carmakers to stop “pushing to buy ever-bigger, more expensive, more resource-guzzling, more polluting” vehicles.

City Hall would not specify the size of the “very significant” hike or when it would take effect if approved.

It is also not clear which vehicles would be specifically targeted.

It would not apply to Parisians with parking permits.

While city policies – including support for cycling – helped reduce the number of cars on Paris streets, City Hall said the actual size of the cars has grown.

Car owners complain the referendum unfairly singles out SUVs, while pedestrian advocacy group 60 Million Pedestrians cautiously welcomed the idea, according to newspaper Le Parisien.

Rivals accused Ms Hidalgo of trying to rehabilitate her green credentials with the referendum idea after a city-funded trip across the world to Tahiti in French Polynesia that drew wide scorn.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo (Daniel Leal/PA)

Earlier this year, Parisians voted to ban shared electric scooters amid concern about accidents and road nuisance.

Getting around Paris in a car will become especially complicated during the Olympics, with extra security measures and other restrictions in place.

Some half a million spectators are expected along city quays for the opening ceremony on the Seine River, and even more for the rest of the July 26-August 11 events.