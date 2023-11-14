US ‘has intelligence that Hamas and other militants shelter in Gaza hospitals’

The US has said it has unspecified intelligence that Hamas and another Palestinian militant group use some hospitals in the Gaza Strip – including Shifa Hospital – and tunnels underneath them to hide and support their military operations and to hold hostages.

The White House’s national security council spokesperson John Kirby said the US does not support strikes against hospitals.

“We do not support striking a hospital from the air,” Mr Kirby told reporters accompanying US President Joe Biden aboard Air Force One to San Francisco for a summit with Asia-Pacific leaders.

“Hospitals and patients must be protected.”

Mr Kirby said the US also does not want to see “a firefight in a hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people are simply trying to get the medical care that they deserve”.

When asked about evidence to support the claim, Mr Kirby said “it comes from a variety of intelligence sourcing”.

He would not be more specific.