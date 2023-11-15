Spanish leader defends amnesty deal for Catalan separatists ahead of vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spanish leader defends amnesty deal for Catalan separatists ahead of vote

By Press Association
Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is looking to form a new government (AP)
Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is looking to form a new government (AP)

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has defended his controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia’s separatists in parliament as part of a debate a day before the Socialist leader seeks the endorsement of the chamber to form a new government.

Mr Sanchez has tied up the public support of six smaller parties to ensure that he can reach the absolute majority of 176 deputies voting in favour of re-establishing his minority coalition government with the left-wing Sumar (Joining Forces) party.

Controversy arose after deals were signed with two Catalan separatist parties that included a commitment to pass an amnesty law that would wipe the slate clean for hundreds of Catalan separatists who had run afoul of the law for their roles in the wealthy north-east region’s failed 2017 secession bid.

Junts party deputy Miriam Nogueras
Junts party deputy Miriam Nogueras arrives to the main chamber before the investiture debate (AP)

The deal includes former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont, who is a fugitive from Spanish law after he fled to Belgium six years ago.

Mr Sanchez told parliament: “We are going to promote a climate of living together in harmony and forgiveness.

“In Catalonia and other regions, there are citizens who believe that they would be do better going their own way. This government believes that a united Spain is a better Spain.”

Mr Sanchez chided the leading opposition Popular Party for its hard-line stance against the separatists, which he said only contributed to pushing more Catalans into the secessionist camp when the conservatives were governing.

He boasted that his pardoning of imprisoned separatist leaders in 2021 had led to reducing tensions in north-east Catalonia.

Pedro Sanchez
Mr Sanchez defended his controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia’s separatists in parliament (AP)

“Dialogue, a generous attitude and forgiveness has worked. That is that our proposal is to continue with the position for the next hour years,” he said, to applause from his party and some jeers from opponents.

Spain’s judges have heavily criticised the proposed amnesty, calling it an intrusion of the legislative branch into the separation of powers. The European Union is also reviewing the proposal.

The amnesty agreement has also sparked protests in Madrid and even in Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia. Spain’s opposition conservative and far-right parties accuse Mr Sanchez of betraying the nation for granting the amnesty just to hold onto power. More protests are expected in Madrid, where the parliament building is under tight security.

“For those who had peacefully protested, I want to show them my respect and acknowledgement,” Mr Sanchez, said before defending the constitutionality of the support he has garnered.

Mr Sanchez spent most of his initial speech presenting his plan for government. He compared his policies to expand women’s rights and adapt to climate change to what the called the reactionary agenda of a Popular Party that has entered into alliances with the far-right Vox party in several regional governments.

Protesters in Spain
Protests have been against the investiture debate (AP)

“The only effective barrier to the policies of the far-right is our coalition government,” Mr Sanchez said.

If Mr Sanchez, who has been Prime Minister since 2018 and one of the longest-serving Socialist leaders in Europe, were to lose Thursday’s vote, he would have a second chance on Saturday to win more “yes” than “no” votes.

The formation of a new government would end a period of political uncertainty since inconclusive national elections on July 23 left a highly fractured parliament.

The Popular Party gained the most votes in the summer’s elections, but it failed to form a government when it tried in September.

Spanish protesters
Law students at Madrid’s Complutense University protest against the amnesty deal (AP)

Besides the amnesty, Mr Sanchez had to make more concessions to Puigdemont’s Junts (Together) and rival separatist party Republican Left for Catalonia.

The Socialists agreed with Republican Left of Catalonia to relieve millions of euros of debt for the region and to cede it partial control of commuter train services.

Mr Sanchez’s party then bent to Mr Puigdemont’s pressure to let Catalonia keep more of its tax revenues, and most contentiously, open talks on the possibility of debating a referendum for independence for Catalonia, but within the limits of the Spanish Constitution.

The acting Prime Minister has defended his deals, saying that they will help to continue to normalise the political situation in Catalonia. The separatists’ parties have lost power in recent elections, while Mr Sanchez’s Socialists have surged in the region.

The deal also means that Mr Puigdemont’s party has for the first time in nearly a decade dropped its posture of trying to destabilise the Spanish state and, at least for now, guarantees Mr Sanchez remains in power by agreeing to vote with the government on key bills.