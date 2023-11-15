Vatican plans to replace car fleet with electric vehicles in Volkswagen deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vatican plans to replace car fleet with electric vehicles in Volkswagen deal

By Press Association
Pope Francis will attend the upcoming Cop28 meeting in Dubai (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
The Vatican has signed an agreement with German carmaker Volkswagen to gradually replace its auto fleet with electric vehicles as part of efforts to reduce its carbon emissions.

The announcement did not give any details on the value of the deal or set a timetable for completing the switch to electric vehicles.

The partnership falls under the Vatican’s Ecological Conversion 2030 plan, which aims to pursue sustainable, carbon-neutral projects and technologies in the city state in the centre of Rome.

Pope Francis has made caring for the planet a hallmark of his papacy and will become the first pope to address a UN climate conference when he attends the upcoming Cop28 meeting in Dubai.

Pope Francis
There are no details on a timetable for completing the switch to electric vehicles (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Last month, in a prelude to what he will likely say in Dubai, the Argentine Jesuit issued an urgent update to his landmark 2015 encyclical on the environment.

In it, he challenged world leaders to commit to binding targets to slow climate change, warning that God’s increasingly warming creation was fast reaching a “point of no return”.

But even before Francis, Pope Benedict XVI was known as the “green pope”, in part because of his sustainability initiatives in Vatican City, which included the installation of solar panels on the main Vatican audience hall.

A statement on Wednesday from the Vatican City State administration said it was committed to pursuing net-zero emissions technologies and sustainable transport projects to reduce the carbon footprint of its vehicle fleet. Francis currently moves around the Vatican in a Fiat.

The Vatican said its partnership with Volkswagen and its Skoda brand involves medium and long-term leases, calling the carmaker its top “strategic partner for the project to renovate the state’s car park”.

The administration said it intends to gradually replace its fleet with electric vehicles by 2030, will increase the number of charging stations throughout the territory and ensure the city state’s energy needs are provided exclusively by renewable sources.