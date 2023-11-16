Presidents Biden and Xi agree to ‘pick up the phone’ for urgent concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Presidents Biden and Xi agree to ‘pick up the phone’ for urgent concerns

By Press Association
President Joe Biden and China’s President President Xi Jinping walk in the gardens at the Filoli Estate in California (Doug Mills/The New York Times/APl)
President Joe Biden and China’s President President Xi Jinping walk in the gardens at the Filoli Estate in California (Doug Mills/The New York Times/APl)

US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping emerged from their first face-to-face meeting in a year vowing to stabilise their fraught relationship.

They showcased modest agreements to combat illegal fentanyl and re-establish military communications, but there were still deep differences on economic competition and global security threats.

Mr Biden said the most assuring takeaway from Wednesday’s meeting was that if either man had a concern, “we should pick up the phone and call one another and we’ll take the call. That’s important progress.”

The two leaders spent four hours together at a northern California estate – in meetings, a working lunch and a garden stroll – intent on showing the world that while they are global economic competitors, they are not locked in a winner-take-all faceoff.

“Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed,” Mr Xi told Mr Biden.

APEC Biden XI
President Joe Biden listens during a meeting Mr Xi (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

The US president told Mr Xi: “I think it’s paramount that you and I understand each other clearly, leader to leader, with no misconceptions or miscommunications. We have to ensure competition does not veer into conflict.”

Their meeting, on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) conference, has far-reaching implications for a world grappling with economic cross currents, conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, tensions in Taiwan and more.

They reached expected agreements to curb illicit fentanyl production and to reopen military ties, Mr Biden said.

Many of the chemicals used to make synthetic fentanyl come from China to cartels that traffic the powerful narcotic into the US, which is facing an overdose crisis.

Mr Biden said military leaders will resume talks, an increasingly important move particularly as unsafe or unprofessional incidents between the two nations’ ships and aircraft have spiked.

“I know the man I know his modus operandi,” said Mr Biden. “We have disagreements but he’s been straight.”

But he still said Mr Xi was a dictator… “in a sense.”

APEC Biden XI
China’s President President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with Mr Biden (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

The two leaders had a significant back and forth over Taiwan with Mr Biden chiding China over its massive military build-up around Taiwan and Mr Xi saying he had no plans to invade the island, according to a US official.

Mr Biden, the official said, declared the US was committed to continuing to help Taiwan defend itself and maintain deterrence against a potential Chinese attack, calling on China to avoid meddling in the island’s elections next year.

The official described the Taiwan portion of the talks as “clear-headed” and “not heated”.

Mr Biden also called on Mr Xi to use his influence with Iran to make clear that Tehran, and its proxies, should not take steps that would lead to an expansion of the Israel-Hamas war.

Foreign minister Wang Yi has assured the US the Chinese have communicated concerns to Iran, but the official said the US has not been able to ascertain how seriously the Iranians are taking concerns raised by Beijing.

According to a statement released by China Central Television, the state broadcaster, Mr Xi was most focused on Taiwan and the US sanctions and restrictions against Chinese products and businesses.

Mr Xi urged the US to support China’s peaceful unification with the self-governed island, calling Taiwan “the most important and most sensitive issue” in the bilateral relations.

He also raised Beijing’s concerns over export controls, investment screenings and sanctions imposed by the US, which he said “have severely harmed China’s legitimate interests”.