German police carry out 54 raids in investigation into Islamic extremism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

German police carry out 54 raids in investigation into Islamic extremism

By Press Association
Police officers stand in front of the Imam Ali Mosque in Hamburg (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/AP)
Police officers stand in front of the Imam Ali Mosque in Hamburg (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/AP)

German police have raided 54 locations across the country in an investigation of a Hamburg-based organisation suspected of promoting the Iranian leadership’s ideology and possibly supporting activities of Hezbollah.

The Interior Ministry said the Islamic Centre Hamburg, or IZH, has long been under observation by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency.

It said the activities of the group are aimed at spreading the “revolutionary concept” of Iran’s supreme leader which is suspected of violating Germany’s constitutional order.

Authorities are also looking into suspicions that it supports banned activities in Germany by Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, which has repeatedly traded fire across the Israel-Lebanon border since Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza last month.

Germany Extremism Raids
Police raided the Imam Ali Mosque in Hamburg (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

The IZH runs a mosque in Hamburg. The Interior Ministry said German intelligence believes it exerts significant influence or full control over some other mosques and groups, and that they often espouse a “clearly antisemitic and anti-Israel attitude”.

It said authorities are examining whether it can be banned, and material seized during the searches will be evaluated.

Wednesday’s raids were carried out in Hamburg and six other German states — Baden-Wuerttemberg and Bavaria in the south, Berlin, and Hesse, North-Rhine Westphalia and Lower Saxony in the west and north west. In addition to IZH, the investigation is targeting five other groups suspected of being sub-organisations.

“Our measures show that we have the Islamist scene in our sights,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Berlin. “I want to say very clearly that we are acting against Islamist extremism, we are not acting against a religion or another state.”

“But it is just as clear that we don’t tolerate any Islamist propaganda, antisemitic and anti-Israel agitation here,” she added.

On November 2, Ms Faeser implemented a formal ban on activity by or in support of Hamas and dissolved Samidoun, a group that was behind a celebration in Berlin of Hamas’s attack on Israel, following up on a pledge made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz shortly after the attack.

The IZH said last month that it “condemns every form of violence and extremism and has always advocated peace, tolerance and interreligious dialogue”.

The German federal prosecutor’s office said separately that about 20 locations in the Hannover region were searched on Thursday in an investigation of five alleged members of Hezbollah who are accused of taking leading roles in two local groups steered by the militant organisation.

They are being investigated on suspicion of membership of a foreign terrorist organization, prosecutors said. There were no arrests.