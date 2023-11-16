Many injured as Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Many injured as Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment

By Press Association
Ambulances lined up after the crash (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times/AP)
Ambulances lined up after the crash (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

A Chicago commuter train crashed into rail equipment on Thursday, injuring more than 20 people, some of them critically, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal equipment just before 10.35am on the city’s North Side.

The train carrying 31 commuters and seven CTA workers crashed into the slower-moving rail equipment, said Robert Jurewicz, the Chicago Fire Department’s second district chief.

Twenty-three people, including four children, were taken to hospital and about three were in a critical condition, although no-one suffered life-threatening injuries, said Keith Gray, assistant deputy chief paramedic.

Chicago Commuter Train Crash
Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department Passengers are treated at the scene of the crash (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

He said the 15 others who were on the train declined medical treatment at the scene.

Shayla Smith, who was headed to work in Wilmette, had just boarded a train at nearby Howard station when she heard the crash.

“I just heard like a horrible boom sound,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It was like a weird boom sound. It felt like we’re going to tip over and I was wondering what’s going on? My body shivered.”

Television video showed one end of the train crushed and pushed in.

As passengers were led off the train, some were taken to a triage centre lined with stretchers to be assessed, with at least one bleeding heavily from the head.

At least 15 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

CTA officials said the cause of the crash was being investigated. Train services were temporarily suspended, the commuter service said on its website.