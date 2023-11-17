Lack of fuel shuts down communications across Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Lack of fuel shuts down communications across Gaza

By Press Association
Palestinians look at destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip (Hatem Ali, AP)

A lack of fuel in the Gaza Strip shut down all internet and phone networks on Thursday, the main Palestinian telecom provider said, effectively cutting off the besieged territory from the outside world.

In a signal that Israel’s ground invasion could soon expand to the south, Palestinians in parts of southern Gaza said they received evacuation notices on Thursday.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are crowded into the south, including hundreds of thousands who heeded Israel’s calls to evacuate the north to get out of the way of its offensive.

Nearly every single person in the Gaza Strip does not have enough food, and more than two out of every three people do not have clean drinking water, the United Nations said on Thursday.

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip on Thursday (Leo Correa, AP)

Residents say bread is scarce and supermarket shelves are bare. Central electricity and running water have been out for weeks.

At least 11,470 Palestinians — two-thirds of them women and minors — have been killed since the war began, according to Palestinian health authorities, which do not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people are reported missing.

The general manager of Palestine telecommunications company, Paltel, said he has urged international bodies to persuade Israel to allow fuel to enter Gaza in order to restore phone and internet to the besieged enclave.

“We asked all international bodies to intervene with Israel in order to allow the entry of fuel,” Abdulmajeed Melhem told The Associated Press.

Earlier on Thursday, Paltel announced all communication services — landlines, mobile phones and internet connections — were down due to a lack of fuel.

“Since the outbreak of the war, there has been no electricity, therefore we have relied on alternative sources to operate the generators,” Mr Melhem said.

“If they (Israel) allow the entry of fuel, this problem will be solved.”

Israel Palestinians Families Lost
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip (Mohammed Dahman, AP File)

Gaza’s fragile communication network has broken down several times during the conflict because of bombardment or shutdowns by Israel, but each time Gaza authorities were able to quickly get it back working.

Previous blackouts have traumatised Palestinians, leaving them unable to call ambulances or reach dispersed family members to ensure they are alive amid the bombardment.

Aid workers say it hampers humanitarian operations and hospitals.

The blackout also largely cuts Gaza off from the outside world, making it even harder for international media to cover events on the ground.

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militant group launched its October 7 incursion.

Some 1,200 people have died in Israel, mostly during the initial attack, and around 240 people were taken captive by militants.

Israel responded with a weeks-long air campaign and a ground invasion of northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, The White House said it believes Israel can dramatically reduce the threat from Hamas, but that eliminating the group and its ideology is likely impossible.

National security council spokesperson John Kirby pointed to the US efforts to disrupt al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, a day after US President Joe Biden said Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza would only end once the militant group was no longer a threat.