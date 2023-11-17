Modi urges leaders to unite in face of challenges from Israel-Hamas war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modi urges leaders to unite in face of challenges from Israel-Hamas war

By Press Association
Narendra Modi called for unity (AP)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged leaders of developing nations to unite in the face of growing challenges due to the Israel-Hamas war as he convened a virtual summit of more than 100 countries.

Referring to developing nations, Mr Modi said in a speech: “This is the time when the countries of the Global South should unite for the greater global good.”

The Voice of Global South Summit was convened to follow up on decisions made during the G20 meeting in September that New Delhi claimed was a diplomatic success and where the African Union was added as a member.

India sees itself as a leader of the Global South and says the world should make progress on key issues important to these countries.

“We are more than 100 countries but our priorities are similar,” Mr Modi said at the summit, while emphasising issues critical to developing nations, including resource efficiency, poverty reduction and food security.

He said: “Voice of the Global South is one of the most unique platforms of the 21st century. From a geographical perspective, the global south has always existed, but it has received the voice of its own for the first time.”

India’s external affairs ministry said climate finance, the debt burden of developing countries, and affordable and inclusive energy transition for sustainable development are among the topics to be discussed in the summit’s closed-door sessions.

In his speech, Mr Modi also condemned civilian deaths during the Israel-Hamas war and emphasised the new challenges from the war.

He said: “India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7.

“We have exercised restraint as well. We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy. We also strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.”

India has long walked a tightrope between Israel and the Palestinians, with historically close ties to both.

While it has expressed solidarity with Israel after the October 1 incursion by Hamas militants, it has called for international humanitarian law to be upheld in Gaza and has also sent aid to the besieged population in the enclave.