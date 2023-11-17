George Brown, drummer and co-founder of Kool & The Gang, dies aged 74

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Brown, drummer and co-founder of Kool & The Gang, dies aged 74

By Press Association
George Brown, left, with Ronald Bell, Dennis Thomas and Robert ‘Kool’ Bell, of Kool & The Gang (Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
George Brown, left, with Ronald Bell, Dennis Thomas and Robert 'Kool' Bell, of Kool & The Gang (Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

George “Funky” Brown, the co-founder and long-time drummer of Kool & The Gang, who helped write such hits as Too Hot, Ladies Night, Joanna, and the party favourite Celebration, has died aged 74.

Brown died on Thursday in Los Angeles after suffering from cancer, according to a statement released by Universal Music.

He had retired earlier in the year, nearly 60 years after the band began, and said he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Kool & The Gang has sold millions of records with its catchy blend of jazz, funk and soul, what Brown liked to call “the sound of happiness”.

Obit Ronald Khalis Bell
Robert ‘Kool’ Bell, Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell, Dennis ‘DT’ Thomas and George Brown attend a ceremony honouring Kool & The Gang with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

In 1964 Brown helped launch the Grammy-winning group, originally called the Jazziacs, along with such friends as bassist Robert “Kool” Bell, brother Ronald Bell on keyboards and guitarist Charles Smith.

After years of relative obscurity, name changes and personnel changes, Kool & The Gang broke through in the mid-1970s with Jungle Boogie and Hollywood Swinging among others songs.

The band peaked in the late 70s-mid 1980s, with hits ranging from the ballads Cherish and Joanna to the up-tempo, chart-topping Celebration, now a standard at weddings and other festive gatherings.

In 2023 Brown produced the band’s latest album, People Just Wanna Have Fun, and released his memoir Too Hot: Kool & The Gang & Me.

He is survived by his wife, Hanh Brown, and his five children.