Gunman kills security guard before being fatally shot at US psychiatric hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Gunman kills security guard before being fatally shot at US psychiatric hospital

By Press Association
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP)
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP)

A security guard has been gunned down in the US state of New Hampshire after an armed assailant entered the state’s only psychiatric hospital and opened fire.

Authorities confirmed security guard Bradley Haas, 63, was shot as he guarded the entrance to New Hampshire Hospital on Friday.

State Police Colonel Mark Hall said at a press conference that, despite receiving life-saving measures such as CPR, Hass later died at Concord Hospital.

New Hampshire Shooting
A police officer in tactical gear walks past employees waiting to access their cars in the parking lot of New Hampshire Hospital (Michael Dwyer/AP)

The name of the gunman and details of the shooting have not been released, but authorities planned to provide an update on the investigation on Saturday morning.

What police have confirmed is that the gunman walked into the reception area of the 185-bed hospital at around 3.30pm.

It was in the reception area that Haas was shot.

The gunman was then shot and killed by a state trooper.

No identity or details have been released about the gunman, nor have officials revealed if they have uncovered any motive or detail behind the attack.

Authorities say all patients at the psychiatric hospital were safe, and the state trooper who killed the gunman was not wounded.

New Hampshire Democratic representative Annie Kuster labelled the shooting as “horrifying”.

New Hampshire Shooting
State police and an FBI bomb technician stand at a staging area in the parking lot of New Hampshire Hospital (Michael Dwyer/AP)

“Thank you to the State Police Officers who responded to the scene so quickly,” Ms Kuster said in a statement.

“My thoughts are with the victim, their family, and the Concord community.”

Other members of the state’s congressional delegation also released statements of support.

Governor Chris Sununu said in a statement: “The state immediately mobilised, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene.

“We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”