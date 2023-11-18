Wales relying on a Croatia slip-up after only drawing in Armenia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Wales relying on a Croatia slip-up after only drawing in Armenia

By Press Association
Joe Rodon had a hand in Wales’ equaliser (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wales’ hopes of qualifying automatically for Euro 2024 were dented by a 1-1 draw in Armenia.

Lucas Zelarayan came back to haunt Wales again with a fifth-minute opener before a Nair Tiknizyan own goal in first-half stoppage time restored parity.

The draw helps neither side as far as joining already-qualified Turkey in the top two is concerned.

Even beating Turkey in Cardiff on Tuesday would not be enough for Wales should Croatia win their final two fixtures.

Armenia celebrate
Lucas Zelarayan put Armenia ahead (Zac Goodwin/PA)

If Croatia win those games then Wales will be involved in the March play-offs.

Armenia’s chances of a top-two place are almost certainly over, barring a Croatia collapse.

Wales had a score to settle with Armenia after their humiliating 4-2 defeat in Cardiff five months ago, a result which left them playing catch-up in the race for the tournament in Germany next summer.

Rob Page’s side also had to turn the tide of history as Wales had never beaten Armenia in three previous meetings.

Wales were unchanged from the side that produced last month’s stunning 2-1 win over World Cup semi-finalists Croatia.

Armenia fans with flares
Armenia fans had the flares out in the stands (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Brennan Johnson missed that game through injury and the Tottenham forward, fresh from his first Spurs goal, had to make do with a place on the bench.

Armenia – ranked 95 in the world and 67 places below Wales – showed nine survivors from the team who had won in Cardiff in June, including Grant-Leon Ranos and Zelarayan who both scored twice then.

Wales were behind inside five minutes after failing to deal with a corner.

Danny Ward hesitated before Joe Rodon’s poor header looped towards Zelarayan, who shifted the ball onto his right foot and found the bottom corner with unerring accuracy.

David Brooks fired over in reply and Neco Williams saw his effort deflected wide after Kieffer Moore had pounced on a home mistake.

Chris Mepham
Chris Mepham will miss the game against Turkey (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Moore headed wide but Wales were generally unable to sustain attacks with Armenia dangerous on the counter.

Vahan Bichakhchyan drove inches wide from one such raid, and Wales suffered another blow as Chris Mepham’s challenge on Zelarayan earned him a yellow card to rule him out of the Turkey game.

Wales went close after 37 minutes when Williams pulled the ball back into Harry Wilson’s path and goalkeeper Ognjen Cancarevic was at full stretch to save.

Then just seconds from the interval Connor Roberts sent over a long throw and Tiknizyan, under pressure from Rodon, headed into his own net.

Johnson replaced Brooks within three minutes of the restart and the contest was developing a spicy edge with Varazdat Haroyan cautioned for chopping down Wilson and Ethan Ampadu similarly punished for his reaction to the challenge.

Joe Rodon
Joe Rodon showed his disappointment (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Armenia went mightily close as Bichakhchyan’s chip drifted over the head of Ward and onto the crossbar.

The crowd held its breath as Zelarayan seemed certain to bury the rebound but instead the game’s best player sliced it over.

Armenia were slowly turning the screw but Cancarevic was tested from outside the box by Jordan James and needed a second attempt to gather.

Eduard Spertsyan had a clear sight of goal before being denied by one of an increasing number of last-gasp Welsh blocks.

Moore’s header was held by Cancarevic and in a frantic finale Ward produced a flying stop to deny substitute Edgar Sevikyan, who later shot wide with the goal at his mercy.