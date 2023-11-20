Javier Milei promises ‘reconstruction of Argentina’ after election victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Javier Milei promises ‘reconstruction of Argentina’ after election victory

By Press Association
Presidential candidate Javier Milei, right, celebrates with his sister Karina Milei (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
Javier Milei has declared that the “reconstruction of Argentina begins today” after a resounding victory in the country’s presidential election on Sunday.

With 99.4% of the votes tallied, the populist candidate had 55.7% compared to economy minister Sergio Massa’s 44.3%, according to Argentina’s electoral authority – the widest margin since the country’s return to democracy in 1983.

“Argentina’s situation is critical,” said Mr Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist who has been compared to former US president Donald Trump.

Argentina Elections
Supporters of presidential candidate Javier Milei celebrate outside his campaign headquarter in Buenos Aires (Matias Delacroix/AP)

“The changes our country needs are drastic. There is no room for gradualism, no room for lukewarm measures.”

Mr Massa, the ruling Peronist party candidate had conceded early in the evening, saying Argentines “chose another path” after a fiercely polarised campaign in which Mr Milei promised a dramatic shake-up to the state to deal with soaring inflation and rising poverty.

“Starting tomorrow… guaranteeing the political, social and economic functions is the responsibility of the new president,” Mr Massa said.

With victory to Mr Milei, the country will take an abrupt shift to the right with a president who got his start as a television talking head blasting what he called the “political caste”.

Argentina Elections
Argentina’s economy minister Sergio Massa concedes defeat (Gustavo Garello/AP)

Inflation has soared above 140% and poverty has worsened while Mr Massa has held his post.

Mr Milei has said he would slash the size of the government, dollarize the economy and eliminate the central bank as a way to tackle galloping inflation that he blames on successive governments printing money indiscriminately in order to fund public spending.

He also espouses several conservative social policies, including an opposition to sex education in schools and abortion, which Argentina’s Congress legalised in 2020.

Mr Massa’s campaign cautioned Argentines that his libertarian opponent’s plan to eliminate key ministries and sharply curtail the state would threaten public services, including health and education, and welfare programmes many rely on.

Mr Milei accused his opponent and his allies of running a “campaign of fear” and he walked back some of his most controversial proposals, such as loosening gun control.

In his final campaign ad, he looked at the camera and assured voters he has no plans to privatise education or health care.

Mr Trump congratulated Milei on social media.

“The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you,” Mr Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social. “You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!”

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote: “We look forward to continuing bilateral co-operation based on shared values and interests.”