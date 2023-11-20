The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Australia won a sixth World Cup crown after beating India (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
Australia won a sixth World Cup crown after beating India (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Las Vegas Grand Prix to take his 18th Formula One win of the season and Travis Head’s incredible century helped Australia secure World Cup glory for the sixth time.

Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals crown in Turin, while Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm players paid tribute to the late Adam Johnson.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Lauren James
Lauren James bagged a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Liverpool 5-1 to remain unbeaten at the top of the Women’s Super League (John Walton/PA)
France Gibraltar Euro 2024 Soccer
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as France thrashed 10-man Gibraltar 14-0 (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
The Nottingham Panthers v Manchester Storm – Adam Johnson Memorial Game – Motorpoint Arena
Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm players paid tribute to Adam Johnson (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Las Vegas Grand Prix (John Locher/AP)
Travis Head
Travis Head’s brilliant century led Australia to World Cup victory against India (Mahesh Kumar A/AP)
India Cricket WCup
Australia’s triumph earned them a sixth World Cup crown (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Manchester United v Manchester City – Barclays Women’s Super League – Old Trafford
Jill Roord, Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp were all on the scoresheet as Manchester City beat rivals Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
APTOPIX Italy Tennis ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic secured a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals crown with victory over Jannik Sinner (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Scotland
Scotland players and staff celebrate after qualifying for next year’s European Championship (Andrew Milligan/PA)