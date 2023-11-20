Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys and marks his 81st birthday with jokes

Two Thanksgiving turkeys have played their part in an annual holiday tradition at the White House and have received pardons from the president, sparing them from becoming someone’s dinner.

The 20-week-old, 42lb birds, which w ere hatched and bred in Willmar, Minnesota, by the Jennie-O turkey company for the occasion, are named Liberty and Bell.

Mr Biden said: “I hereby pardon Liberty and Bell. Congratulations, birds.”

President Joe Biden is also celebrating his 81st birthday (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The event marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Washington, and Monday was an especially busy opening day.

President Joe Biden, the oldest president in US history, was also celebrating his 81st birthday.

During the ceremony, Mr Biden joked about his age, saying, “This is the 76th anniversary of this event. I want you to know, I wasn’t there for the first one.”

The Democrat’s age has become an issue as he seeks re-election next year.

Steve Lykken, chairman of the National Turkey Federation and president of the Jennie-O Turkey Store, told The Associated Press that the pardons are a “great way to kick off the holiday season and really, really a fun honour”.

The national Thanksgiving turkeys, Liberty and Bell (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Mr Lykken introduced Liberty and Bell on Sunday at the Willard Intercontinental, a luxury hotel near the White House.

The gobblers checked into a suite following their red-carpet arrival in the US capital after a days-long road trip from Minnesota in a black Cadillac Escalade.

Mr Lykken said: “They were raised like all of our turkeys, protected, of course, from weather extremes and predators, free to walk about with constant access to water and feed.”

The male turkeys were hatched in July as part of the “presidential flock” and in preparation for the ceremony at the White House listened to music and other sounds.

Mr Lykken added: “They listened to all kinds of music to get ready for the crowds and people along the way. I can confirm they are, in fact, Swifties, and they do enjoy some Prince. I think they’re absolutely ready for prime time.”

President Joe Biden is seeking re-election next year (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The tradition dates back to 1947 when the National Turkey Federation, which represents turkey farmers and producers, first presented a National Thanksgiving Turkey to President Harry Truman.

Back then, and even earlier, the gobbler was given for the first family’s holiday consumption. But by the late 1980s, the tradition had evolved into an often humorous ceremony in which the birds are pardoned and are given a second chance at life after they are spared from ending up on a family’s Thanksgiving table.

In 1989, as animal rights activists picketed nearby, President George HW Bush said: “Let me assure you, and this fine tom turkey, that he will not end up on anyone’s dinner table, not this guy – he’s granted a presidential pardon as of right now – and allow him to live out his days on a children’s farm not far from here.”

After Mr Biden pardons his third pair of turkeys, Liberty and Bell will be returned to their home state to be cared for by the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resources Sciences.

President Joe Biden joked about his age during the ceremony, which dates back to 1947 (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Mr Lykken said: “You can imagine the wonderful care they’re going to get from students and veterinarians and professors, etc, and so they will hopefully have a chance, maybe, to go see a hockey game or spend time with (university mascot) Goldy the gopher.”

A little over 200 million turkeys will be eaten on Thanksgiving, Mr Lykken said.

Mr Biden will eat his Thanksgiving turkey with family on Nantucket, a Massachusetts island, continuing a long family tradition.

On Sunday, he and the first lady served an early Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of service members at Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia.

The first lady Jill Biden is also due to accept a delivery of an 18.5 foot (5.6m) Fraser fir from North Carolina, which will be used as the official White House Christmas tree.